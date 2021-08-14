Captain America’s 2012 Avengers Suit is Coming to Marvel’s Avengers

As fans continue to wait eagerly for the release of Marvel’s Avengers new expansion War for Wakanda, Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix surprised all, by revealing, on the game’s official Twitter profile, that a new MCU suit will be added to the title together with the update. And is not any suit, but the one used by Chris Evans’ Captain America in the first Avengers movie, released in 2012.

You can check out the tweet in which the game’s developers revealed the new outfit, which is set to be released on August 17, in the game’s Marketplace, below:

He can do this all day. Inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Captain America's "Marvel Studios' The Avengers" Outfit shows the first Avenger about to form an unbreakable family. Get it in the Marketplace on August 17! pic.twitter.com/TFRI0xdsEi — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) August 13, 2021

The new outfit is only the newest in a series of MCU skins, which also features the outfits worn by Captain America, Thor, Iron Man, Black Widow, Hawkeye, and Hulk on Avengers Endgame, as well as the white suit used by Black Widow in her solo movie.

Marvel’s Avengers was first released on August 14, 2020, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. You can check out the game’s official synopsis below, as is presented on its official site:

”After the A-Day disaster destroyed San Francisco and created a population of Inhumans, the Avengers disbanded. In their absence, Advanced Idea Mechanics (AIM) swears to protect the people, but all is not as it seems. Start in the role of Kamala Khan, a teenage Avengers mega fan, on the run from AIM after uncovering a damning secret on their servers. As you reunite the Avengers, you’ll play as each member to learn how they work inside and out. Journey as each of the Avengers across and beyond the Earth to rekindle the Avengers’ confidence in themselves before there’s no world left to save.”

War for Wakanda will be released on August 17, featuring, according to its developing team, more than 25 hours of new content, such as a new single-player chapter, new modes, and more. The expansion will also introduce the nation of Wakanda to the game, together with its protector, the Black Panther.

- This article was updated on August 14th, 2021