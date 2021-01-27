CD Projekt Red has recently updated their website to allow their players to access modding support tools for Cyberpunk 2077. What this means is that people who own Cyberpunk 2077can now create their own modding tools from CD Projekt Red’s own website.

This is what the CD Projekt Red website gives the community access to:

Metadata: “Per game release, required by some of the tools”

“Per game release, required by some of the tools” ArchiveDump: “A utility for listing contents of game data archives”

“A utility for listing contents of game data archives” TweakDump: “A utility for listing contents of game Tweak DB (game settings) binaries”

“A utility for listing contents of game Tweak DB (game settings) binaries” TweakDB IDs: “A list of IDs of Tweak DB entries. Generated using TweakDump and tweakdb.str metadata”

So far, none of the downloads are anything taxing, the highest one being the TweakDump download at 64kB. TweakDB IDs is currently not available for download either as of January 26th, 2021 which is odd since the all of previous downloads seem to have been released around the same time. Being unfamiliar with modding, it’s hard to say whether these tools are extremely beneficial or not for the creation of modding tools. Given CD Projekt Red’s initial track record with Cyberpunk 2077, this might’ve been the best solution for modders who want to try and fix the game.