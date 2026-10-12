CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten walked through his preferred midterm scenario on Sunday while holding an old-school landline phone. He described the projection as the one viewers “should be calling all your friends about,” at least the friends who pay close attention to politics.

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The numbers he highlighted put Democrats at a 67 percent chance of winning both the House of Representatives and the Senate. Enten tied that outlook to sizable shifts among voters in Iowa, Alaska, Michigan, and Kansas. He noted that Kansas has not sent a Democratic senator to Washington since the 1930s.

Republicans face a separate problem with several of their candidates, according to the poll aggregation Enten presented. Sen. John Husted of Ohio sits 13 points underwater in net approval. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton trails Democrat James Talarico by 16 points. “Ugh! This is terrible,” Enten said.

Enten highlights Trump’s low marks on inflation and a range of other topics

Enten said the larger obstacle for the party is President Donald Trump. A graphic he showed listed the president’s net approval across multiple issues that included the Iran war, immigration, and trade. “I mean, these are awful,” Enten said.

The same graphic placed Trump’s net approval on inflation at minus 56. Enten called the figure easily the worst in history. “What? What are we even talking about here?!” he said. “These are atrocious numbers.”

The Sunday appearance followed a segment Enten delivered a few weeks earlier. In that earlier report, he said the polls pointed to a “blue wave” moving toward the Republican Party and Trump.

On Sunday, he identified 54 Democratic seats in the Senate as the most likely result after November. The Senate picture is only half the story, as major election data analysts said earlier that Democrats have a 67 percent shot at flipping the House.

He pointed to expected gains in Texas, Maine, and Ohio. The analysis also referenced Alaska, Kansas, and North Carolina among the states where the numbers have moved.

Enten framed the 67 percent chance of a full Democratic sweep and the 54-seat Senate projection as the clearest reading from the current data.

He presented the candidate and presidential approval figures alongside those seat counts so viewers could see the gaps he described. The landline phone stayed in view while he walked through the state-by-state shifts that underpinned the overall forecast.

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