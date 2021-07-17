Company of Heroes 3, Steam Deck & FIFA 22: Weekly News Recap 7/12 – 7/18

This week has been blowing up with surprising releases and we got some information on what’s new with FIFA 22, but with a lot of negative feedback to all the new features coming to the game. We also got some new hardware from Valve and a new game announcement from a beloved RTS franchise.

Company of Heroes 3

Company of Heroes is a well-known and really popular Real-Time Strategy game developed by Relic Entertainment. Earlier this week we got a countdown on Twitch showing scenes from World War II, fans speculated it could either be a new Company of Heroes 2 expansion – or a new game Company of Heroes 3. Fans rejoiced when they announced that it is going to be Company of Heroes 3 and it was even better when Relic announced that you can play the pre-alpha for free on Steam if you sign up on their website and link your account to Steam.

FIFA 22

We also got a trailer and some news for FIFA 22. The cover star of this annual franchise will be Mbappe and EA Sports are going to be adding 4000 new animations and the new Hypermotion technology that will greatly improve how players are going to be acting while in-game. The only problem is all these new animations and technology will only be available on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Another controversial piece of news this week is that they are taking anti-piracy very seriously this year – and you’ll only be able to play FIFA 22 on the PC you bought it on. Read more about that here.

Steam Deck

A huge announcement we had this Friday is a new piece of Valve hardware – the Steam Deck. It’s a handheld gaming PC which is gonna be able to run your Steam Library with no problems. Steam Deck runs on a SteamOS 3.0 operating system and has an AMD processor and graphics card in it. We covered everything that the Steam Deck has to offer here. There is also a reservation system happening on Steam right now to prevent scalpers from pre-ordering the new console and give people a chance to grab their copy safely.

So yeah, this week has been really interesting and we can’t wait to get our hands on the Steam Deck. Did you reserve your copy of it yet? Steam Deck release date is set on Holiday 2021 so you still have plenty of time to do it.