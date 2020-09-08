Cyberpunk 2077 Will Have Microtransactions But Only In Multiplayer

Cyberpunk 2077 was previously confirmed by CD Projekt Red to be void of microtransactions, but the truth is a bit more complicated. Yes, the Cyberpunk 2077 experience awaiting us in November will not have a trace of microtransactions. However, a post-release component will be monetized beyond the base game’s initial cost of entry.

The post-launch multiplayer mode for Cyberpunk 2077 is no secret. We have known about its inclusion for a while. The big update today is that the mode will host in-game purchases, which some members of the internet are taking as CDPR pulling a one-eighty on their previous commitment.

The news comes via an earnings call wherein president Adam Kicinski discussed the developer’s monetization plans. The team’s goal is to ensure that gamers are happy with what is being sold, the same stance they take with their single player offerings.

“Well, we’re never aggressive towards our fans! We treat them fairly and we’re friendly,” Kricinski reassured. “So of course not –we won’t be aggressive –but you can expect great things to be bought. The goal is to design monetization in a way that makes people happy to spend money. I’m not trying to be cynical or hide something; it’s about creating a feeling of value.”

What this means is that the highly-anticipated FPS/RPG will debut in all of its single player glory without any need to keep a credit card nearby. There should be no need to part with additional cash until the expansions start arriving. And the story add-ons are supposed to hit before we ever see the multiplayer mode, assuming the plans for the game haven’t changed,

The same earnings call revealed that the “post-release plans” will be shared “fairly soon.” Chances are those plans primarily revolve around the campaign expansions, but it isn’t completely out of the question that we will hear more on multiplayer and its associated microtransactions.