An Atlanta Kroger locks up baby supplies and cleaning products overnight, and a woman’s video of the sign is going viral

A video posted on X is drawing significant attention after a shopper highlighted what she calls “cage hours” at a Kroger location in Atlanta. The footage, which has reached nearly 480,000 views as detailed by the Daily Dot, shows a notice attached to a glass display informing customers about time restrictions on accessing certain products. The sign reads, “The cage hours are as follows 9 AM to 9 PM. Thank you for understanding!”

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The hours mean that essential items, such as baby supplies and cleaning products, are kept behind locked metal enclosures overnight. The shopper who posted the video expressed frustration with the measure, arguing that placing everyday necessities behind locks in a predominantly Black neighborhood makes customers feel treated as second-class citizens.

She said the experience was enough to convince her to stop shopping at that store, and she invited her followers to share whether their own local grocery stores have adopted similar restrictions. The store has not issued a public statement confirming the exact reasoning behind the cage hours.

These restrictions are not happening in a vacuum, as Atlanta retailers have dealt with organized theft for years

Reports from June 24, 2019, detailed a group of suspects who stole roughly $12,000 worth of merchandise from two separate Kroger locations, taking items including soap, deodorant, meat, beer, and other household goods. Shoppers at the time expressed disbelief at the scale of the thefts.

One customer, James Kulstad, called it “mind-boggling,” while another, Mamie Walker, questioned how thousands of dollars in merchandise could be removed without staff noticing. A concern that echoes broader retail theft patterns reported amid similar incidents at a Montreal grocery chain.

Woman walks through a Kroger in Atlanta filming the metal “cage” gates locking up cleaning supplies, baby stuff, and more overnight. She’s pissed, calling it “cage hours” and saying it makes Black people second-class citizens in a Black neighborhood.



They do this because of… pic.twitter.com/vU4z20qwAU — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld) June 17, 2026

Those 2019 thefts reportedly occurred late in the evening, around 11 PM, a timeframe that lines up with the overnight cage hours now drawing attention online. Atlanta Police Officer Jarius Daugherty said at the time that the suspects had “shown a propensity to do this multiple times in the past, so we have no reason to believe that they would quit now.” The group allegedly escaped through a back exit and fled in a black Dodge Charger.

Reaction on X has been divided. One commenter argued the security measures reflect a track record of theft rather than discrimination, writing, “Those people are second-class citizens because of their track record of stealing anything that isn’t locked up or nailed down. Has nothing to do with skin color.”

Another user claimed similar practices are becoming more common elsewhere, writing that in Baltimore “EVERYTHING is locked up ALL the time,” adding that the approach removes any perception of bias since “everyone is a potential criminal.” A sentiment that surfaces amid other retail theft cases involving high-value merchandise.

The claims in the viral video are based on the account provided by the creator, and Kroger has not confirmed the specific reasoning behind the cage hours at this location.

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