YouTube TV quietly killed background play on older devices, and Google’s only fix is telling people to buy new hardware

YouTube TV has removed background playback for a range of older and lower-end devices, cutting off a feature that many subscribers relied on to keep shows running while browsing the Live Guide. Owners of hardware in that category will now see their video stop the moment they navigate away from the player to check other channels. As detailed by Android Police, the change applies broadly across older streaming hardware rather than a single device model.

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The issue surfaced on the YouTube TV Help page, where users reported that live video stops playing whenever the Live Guide is opened. A Diamond Product Expert confirmed the change was intentional, noting that an update was pushed specifically to “prevent crashing and create a more seamless experience” on these devices. According to the expert, background play is no longer supported on the affected units, even though the loss represents a real drop in convenience for users.

Reports indicate Roku devices have been the most affected, though the change appears to reach across various smart TVs and older streaming hardware more broadly. When users asked how to restore the previous functionality, the platform’s response pointed toward a hardware upgrade rather than a software fix, as detailed in a Google support thread.

Google’s response leaves longtime users facing a hardware upgrade

The Diamond Product Expert stated that picking up an updated standalone streaming device is “strongly suggested” in order to get an ideal playback experience and ensure future features remain supported. That guidance leaves owners of functional hardware being told their devices are now considered insufficient for the current version of the app.

YouTube TV's latest update restricts features like background playback on older Roku devices to enhance performance and prevent crashes. Users are advised to upgrade hardware for full functionality.#YouTubeTV #Roku #Streaming #TechUpdate #DeviceCompatibility #StreamingServices… pic.twitter.com/qcJcQuRzDq — The Daily Tech Feed (@dailytechonx) June 18, 2026

The community reaction has been pointed. One user noted that their Roku device is only about four years old, and questioned why they would need to buy new hardware to fix a problem introduced by the update itself. The frustration echoes other recent cases of consumer tech investments falling short of expectations, including an Ohio police department’s costly robot patrol unit that produced no arrests during its entire deployment.

For those looking to upgrade, the guidance points to a handful of options depending on preferred ecosystem. Roku users are directed toward the Roku Ultra or Streaming Stick 4K, though older Ultra models may still lack support for the feature.

Apple users are pointed to the second or third generation Apple TV 4K, Amazon users to the Fire Cube or Fire TV Stick 4K Max, and Google ecosystem users to the Chromecast with Google TV or Google TV Streamer. The ONN 4K Pro and ONN 4K Plus are cited as platform agnostic alternatives that still support traditional channel up and down navigation.

The change adds to a string of recent decisions across streaming platforms that have left some subscribers reassessing their hardware, including a recent Netflix cancellation tied to production costs rather than device compatibility. As of now, there has been no indication from Google that background play will be restored for the affected devices, and the official guidance remains a hardware upgrade rather than a software patch.

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