Ohio police department brought in a $68k robot cop to patrol a parking garage, but it didn’t exactly end the way they hoped

The Dublin Police Department in Ohio has officially retired its robot patrol unit after the machine failed to produce any meaningful results during its year of service. This experiment, which involved a K5 Autonomous Security Robot, highlights the growing gap between the promise of high-tech law enforcement tools and the reality of their performance in everyday scenarios.

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According to BroBible, the robot, affectionately dubbed DubBot, was brought on board in July of 2025 as part of a pilot program. It was manufactured by a California-based company called Knightscope and tasked with monitoring the Rock Cress Parking Garage. The department equipped the unit with a 360-degree camera and an emergency call button that allowed civilians to contact a human officer if they needed assistance.

On paper, it sounded like a solid move to boost security coverage without putting human officers in potentially risky situations. It seems that police departments across the country are under immense pressure to modernize. Many agencies are experimenting with various forms of automation to make their daily operations smoother and safer.

No Arrests, No Tickets, No Future

Robots have been successfully used for high-stakes tasks like defusing explosives from a distance, which is a fantastic use of technology. The rise of robot dogs, like those developed by Boston Dynamics, which have been used to assist with security at major global events and military installations. These are instances where robots provide a clear, tangible benefit that humans simply cannot replicate as safely.

Unfortunately, the experience in Dublin tells a different story. According to the reports, DubBot did not lead to any arrests, criminal cases or tickets. It also never identified any incidents requiring a police response during its entire time on patrol. When you compare those results to the significant financial investment, the situation becomes even more frustrating. The city initially paid Knightscope $128,080 for the services.

A robot police officer in Ohio has been retired after it didn't identify any crime or arrest anyone for an entire year



DubBot had 360-degree cameras and patrolled a parking garage pic.twitter.com/Jh9yxKoPQ2 — Dexerto (@Dexerto) June 18, 2026

While the department is expecting a refund of approximately $60,000, the final cost for this experiment still sits at $67,548. That is a steep price to pay for a machine that essentially acted as a high-tech paperweight in a parking garage. This outcome serves as a stark reminder that just because a piece of technology is advanced, it does not mean it is the right fit for every job.

While the presence of a robot might serve as a visual deterrent for some, it clearly wasn’t enough to actually impact crime or safety in the Rock Cress structure. A police spokesperson confirmed this week that the robot is being returned to Knightscope now that the pilot program has concluded. It is a bummer to see such a costly project fall flat, especially when public funds are involved.

Technology in policing should be about efficiency and effectiveness, not just checking a box for innovation. If a machine isn’t actually helping officers do their jobs better or making the community safer, it is hard to justify the expense, just as public safety questions have been raised by other incidents involving erratic public robot malfunctions. Hopefully, future efforts to integrate robotics into local law enforcement will focus more on proven utility and less on the novelty of having a robot on the payroll.

It is a top-tier lesson in why we need to keep a critical eye on these expensive tech integrations before they hit our streets.

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