Cyberpunk Senior Gameplay Designer Now Working on Xbox’s Fable

The senior gameplay designer at CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 game has now announced on his LinkedIn profile that he has moved on to work at Playground Games as a Principle Gameplay Designer on the newly announced Fable game.

Pawel Kapala’s new position indicates that he will now be working on the design and the implementation of the combat system in Fable. Pawel Kapala’s hiring is very promising as he has not only worked on Cyberpunk 2077 combat system, but also the highly acclaimed “The Witcher 3”.

Pawel Kapala has announced his departure from CD Projekt Red on LinkedIn last month saying “After 7 years at CD PROJEKT RED I’ve decided that I wanted to explore new horizons in my journey. I am forever grateful to all the people that saw the potential in me and allowed me to flourish in a Game Design environment. It has been a challenge, it has been a privilege, but above all else, it has been really fun!”

Fable was announced at Xbox’s E3 conference last year with a cinematic trailer. Since then, there haven’t been any developmental updates, which indicates that the game was still in the early developmental stages by the time of its announcement.

It’s worth mentioning that Fable will now be the first non-racing game from Playground Games, which is renowned for its Forza games. With Pawel Kapala now joining the development team, Fable is bound to have a fairly interesting combat system.