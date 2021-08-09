Game News

Cyberpunk Senior Gameplay Designer Now Working on Xbox’s Fable

Fable fans, rejoice!

August 9th, 2021 by Aaron Nashar

Fable-Xbox-Series-X

The senior gameplay designer at CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 game has now announced on his LinkedIn profile that he has moved on to work at Playground Games as a Principle Gameplay Designer on the newly announced Fable game.

Pawel Kapala’s new position indicates that he will now be working on the design and the implementation of the combat system in Fable. Pawel Kapala’s hiring is very promising as he has not only worked on Cyberpunk 2077 combat system, but also the highly acclaimed “The Witcher 3”.

Pawel Kapala has announced his departure from CD Projekt Red on LinkedIn last month saying “After 7 years at CD PROJEKT RED I’ve decided that I wanted to explore new horizons in my journey. I am forever grateful to all the people that saw the potential in me and allowed me to flourish in a Game Design environment. It has been a challenge, it has been a privilege, but above all else, it has been really fun!”

Fable was announced at Xbox’s E3 conference last year with a cinematic trailer. Since then, there haven’t been any developmental updates, which indicates that the game was still in the early developmental stages by the time of its announcement.

It’s worth mentioning that Fable will now be the first non-racing game from Playground Games, which is renowned for its Forza games. With Pawel Kapala now joining the development team, Fable is bound to have a fairly interesting combat system.

 

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
Xbox Gamescom Xbox Gamescom Showcase Where to Watch, Start Time & Dates
Xbox has just announced this morning its second games showcase of the summer, coming a day before Gamescom officially kicks...
Attack of the Fanboy
Halo Infinite Halo Infinite Dips to 540p on Base Xbox One Console
After a very successful technical preview for Halo Infinite, technical issues were bound to be uncovered. In a look back...
Attack of the Fanboy
Easy Achievements July 2021 Xbox Easy Achievements – Quickest Games from July 2021
In the new age of achievement hunting, there is no shortage of Xbox games being released with easy achievements. If...
Attack of the Fanboy
Title image of Forza Motorsport 7 Forza Motorsport 7 Will Be Delisted This September
Microsoft has announced that Forza Motorsport 7 will be delisted across storefronts on September 15th. This comes as no surprise,...
Attack of the Fanboy
You May Like
Best Free Games – August 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds August 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (August 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
The Best Call of Duty: Warzone Operator Skins
Attack of the Fanboy