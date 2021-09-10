David Hayter Wants to Play Wolverine in Insomniac’s Upcoming Game

Marvel’s Wolverine was announced at the latest PlayStation Showcase, and veteran voice actor David Hayter has expressed interest in voicing Logan on Twitter. In response to a tweet asking if anyone thinks he should be the voice of Insomniac’s Wolverine, Hayter said “I admit… I was thinking that.”

For those unaware, David Hayter is widely known for his portrayal of Solid Snake and Naked Snake in the Metal Gear Solid series. He was eventually swapped out for Kiefer Sutherland in Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, but many fans still consider Hayter to be the definitive voice of Snake.

I admit… I was thinking that. https://t.co/tSe2UnvEx7 — David Hayter (@DavidBHayter) September 10, 2021

Not only would Hayter’s voice be a great fit for Logan, but he also worked as a writer on the 2000 X-Men movie and its sequel, X2. With a history like that, he’d be a perfect fit for Insomniac’s Wolverine. David Hayter isn’t the only fan-favorite choice for Wolverine, though.

Some fans are instead hoping that Steve Blum will take on the mantle of Wolverine. Blum has voiced Logan in several Marvel video games and animated properties. He’s the voice of Wolverine in Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order, Lego Marvel Super Heroes, and the now-defunct Marvel Heroes. Many fans have gotten quite used to Blum’s portrayal of Wolverine, and given his history playing the character in other games, he seems pretty qualified to play Wolverine in the upcoming Insomniac game.

Not much is currently known about Marvel’s Wolverine, and it’s unclear if the game has already found its Logan at this point. Given the game was announced with a short teaser trailer without a release window, it’s likely still quite early in development. Insomniac Games is also working on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which is slated to release sometime in 2023 exclusively on PlayStation 5. If Spider-Man 2 releases in 2023, we probably won’t see more of Marvel’s Wolverine until then.

That being said, what was shown off looked great. The teaser trailer showed Logan enjoying a drink at a bar, sitting alone with several bodies strewn across the floor behind him. As one of those bodies stands up and brandishes a knife, Logan takes out his claws and the trailer cuts to black. The project seems to be much darker and grittier than Insomniac’s Spider-Man games, which makes sense for Wolverine.

Marvel’s Wolverine is currently in development exclusively for PlayStation 5.