Death Stranding Director’s Cut Gameplay Confirmed for Gamescom

Today, The Game Awards official Twitter profile revealed that we will get to see, during the Gamescom Opening Night Live show, an extended look at the gameplay of Kojima Productions’ Death Stranding Director’s Cut, a new version of the acclaimed 2019 title.

You can check out below the post, in which the event’s official profile revealed the details regarding the title’s participation at the live show:

Wednesday, don't miss an extended look at the gameplay of Hideo Kojima's DEATH STRANDING: DIRECTOR'S CUT for @PlayStation

5 during @gamescom Opening Night Live Don't miss this moment. Livestream begins Wednesday at 11a PT / 2p ET / 7p BST / 8p CEST at https://t.co/qjiDHt928s pic.twitter.com/3WY3yYWhvG — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) August 23, 2021

Death Stranding Director’s Cut is set to feature the addition of new weapons, vehicles, equipment, missions, areas, as well as expanded storylines, UI enhancements, and a new ”Fragile Circuit racing mode”. The game will also feature many new PS5 features, which you can check out below, as they are shown by Jay Boor, the Head of Publishing at Kojima Productions, on PlayStation’s official blog.

PlayStation 5 features

Experience environment effects with the DualSense wireless controller’s haptic feedback.

Get closer to the world of Death Stranding with bespoke adaptive trigger resistance.

Hear sound effects come to life in 3D Audio (requires compatible headphones).

Get into the action quickly with the PS5 console’s ultra-fast SSD and near-instant load times.

Choose from two picture modes – performance mode with scaled 4K and up to 60FPS or fidelity mode in native 4K -both with HDR support**, so you can enjoy stunningly clear graphics and advanced texture streaming.

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut offers a Widescreen Mode for an ultra-wide play experience, using the console’s standard 16:9 aspect ratio to display letterboxed gameplay equivalent to 21:9 aspect ratio.

You can check out the game’s official trailer below, courtesy of PlayStation’s official Youtube channel:

Death Stranding Director’s Cut is set to be released on September 24, 2021, exclusively for the PlayStation 5. The game will arrive with a cross-save feature. Those that already own the PS4 version of the game will be able to update their title to the new version for $10 on the PlayStation Store.

- This article was updated on August 23rd, 2021