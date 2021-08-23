Gamescom Opening Night Live Gets a Trailer

The live show will feature gameplays, news, and much more, showcasing a total of more than 30 titles, such as eFootball, Dying Light 2, Splitgate, Call of Duty: Vanguard, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, the rumored Saints Row reboot, Tales of Arise, among many others. Gamescom Opening Night Live will also feature a live presentation of the music of Bandai Namco’s Tales of Arise, performed by violinist, songwriter, and dancer, Lindsey Stirling.

According to rumors, and taking into account a mysterious tweet made by CAPCOM, many fans also expect the event to also feature the official announcement of the highly anticipated Resident Evil 4 Remake, not only that but, the presence of Genshin Impact in the trailer may also indicate that miHoYo may reveal new details about the game’s anniversary celebration, which is set to take place during its upcoming version 2.1, at the event.

Gamescom Opening Night Live is set to air on August 25, at 11 am PT, 2 pm ET, 7 pm BST, and 8 pm CEST. You will be able to watch the live show for free on The Game Awards’ official Youtube channel, or through the events certified partners.