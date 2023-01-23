Destiny 2 Fans Are Divided About Resilience Changes in Destiny 2

The character stats in Destiny 2 have gone through many changes over the years. Resilience has been one of the core stats since Destiny 2 first came out and has generally been one of the most underrated stats in the game. However, one minor update after the release of Witch Queen put Resilience as the top-tier stat for every player. Now the whole community is debating over if Resilience is too overpowered in the current meta of Destiny 2 and if it needs to be changed.

Divided by Resilience

Since the release of Destiny 2, resilience had been the most neglected stat in the game outside of Titan builds. Having more health sounds good on paper but it is almost useless when compared to moving quicker and starting to heal faster. Outside of Titan players, no one gave a thought to what their resilience stat was.

That all changed with the second season of the Witch Queen expansion. A single line in patch notes was going to turn the meta of Destiny 2 on its head. The buff was simple, “Resilience: Now grants increased incoming flinch resistance and damage resistance vs. PVE combatants”. However, no one really understood just how much of a buff that was.

A whopping 40% damage resistance at 100 resilience was a massive change. Not only did that help solidify Titans as the tanks they were always meant to be, but even Warlock and Hunter players were striving to reach 100 resilience while also keeping up their recovery and mobility stats.

Looking at this season we have some of the strongest seasonal mods we have seen to date that make the amount of damage a single guardian can do close to what a full fireteam can do. This combined with the 40% damage resistance and the lower light level requirements for the hardest content in the game is making the game too easy for most. This is why some players are calling for a change to resilience to make it more in line with the other stats.

Just curious, wanna see how y'all feel about something in particular I've been hearing a lot of ppl arguing about: Is Resil too OP of a stat in PvE after the DR buff? — it me, FALLOUT (@falloutplays) January 21, 2023

Many players have been speaking their minds on the stat across all of social media and it seems that the divide is so close it is almost indecisive. Personally, resilience is a bit too strong of a stat when compared to any of the other stats in the game. The main issue with resilience is that you are almost forced to aim for max resilience in any build no matter your class. If you don’t take it, you will be in for a bad time in any sort of high-end PvE content.

Regardless of how you do feel about resilience at the moment, it has been confirmed that there will be a nerf to it with the release of Lightfall. This change will hopefully bring about more build diversity where you can bring something other than max resilience and still feel like you stand a chance against enemies. Just make sure you adjust your playstyle accordingly so you don’t play too aggressively and die over and over again.

- This article was updated on January 23rd, 2023