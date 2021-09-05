Destiny 2 Season of the Lost Roadmap Coming at a Later Date

Bungie revealed that the roadmap for the current season of Destiny 2 is already on its way. The announcement was made by Dylan Gafner (dmg04), Bungie’s Senior Community Manager, in a reply on the game’s official Subreddit. The reveal was made after a player decided to put together their own roadmap for the current season. In the reply, the Community Manager said that the roadmap is scheduled to be released at a future week and that fans can expect further details regarding it to be revealed soon. You can check out what he said in full below:

Destiny’s 2 current Season of the Lost debuted on August 24, 2021, and will run until the release of the game’s 16th season and the debut of its upcoming ”The Witch Queen” expansion on February 22, 2022. The game’s current season works as a prequel to the events of the upcoming expansion and brought to the game not only a new chapter in its story but also new cosmetics, features, mechanics, as well as the debut of new weapons, and armor.

It is also worth pointing out that in celebration of its developer’s 30th anniversary, Destiny 2 will be getting a celebratory pack featuring the return of many weapons as well as the debut of a new dungeon and much more in December. You can check out all about the Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack here.

You can play Destiny 2 right now on the PlayStation 4. PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, via Steam, and on Google Stadia. You can also check out the game’s most recent patch notes here, which revealed, among many things, the debut of a new feature that allows players to voice chat with friends on all the available platforms.