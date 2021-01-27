Destruction All-Stars Headlights February’s PlayStation Plus Games

First announced as a launch title for the PS5, Destruction All-Stars will be making its debut only a few months after it’s original release as part of PlayStation Plus. Announced on PlayStation Blog, Destruction All-Stars will be Launching on February 2, headlining PlayStation Plus with a few other titles, including Control: Ultimate Edition and Concrete Genie. While Control: Ultimate Edition will include the PS4 version, owners will receive the PS5 version free of charge when it launches in March. Meanwhile, Concrete Genie supports the option to play the entire game in VR, though you can play it just fine without it.

Alongside the announcement of Destruction All-Stars and the before mentioned games, Sony released a video that went into details about Destruction All-Stars, including the various game modes you can expect to play when you get your hands on it. You can check out the trailer below.

Finally, while you’ll only have till the end of February to pick up Control and Concrete Genie, Destruction All-Stars will be redeemable for PlayStation Plus subscribers until the end of April 2021. It’s currently unknown if you will be able to purchase the game without PlayStation Plus.

Destruction All-Stars will release exclusively for PS5.