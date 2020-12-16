Game News

Doom Zero Brings More Demon Killing Mayhem in a New Add-On for Doom and Doom II

This ain’t no low-calorie version of DOOM.

December 16th, 2020 by James Meetze

In a blog post, Bethesda has announced Doom Zero: an add-on coming to last year’s re-releases of Doom (1993) and Doom II. Doom Zero adds a ton of new content to the retro titles, including new bosses, paths, sound effects and enemies. Players will be able to experience 32 new levels.

Doom Zero started out as a mod, released on September 30, 2019. Bethesda has always leaned heavy on it’s modding community but seeing a project like this become official is incredibly awesome.

Doom has sort of become the frontline series for Bethesda over the last few years with Elder Scrolls VI incredibly far out and Fallout 76 struggling out the gate. Doom has taken a step forward with the stellar 2016 reboot and its sequel, game of the year nominated Doom Eternal.

Bethesda wrote in their blog post, “Despite being faithful to ‘vanilla’ DOOM’s classic gameplay, DOOM Zero still brings its own original ideas to the old-school formula, from branching paths to challenges that’ll get even seasoned Slayers putting on their thinking caps.”

Doom Zero is available right now for owners of the re-released versions of Doom (1993) and Doom II on PC, mobile and console. Also, be sure to check out our review of Doom Eternal.

