Big DLC News Revealed for Dragon Ball FighterZ, Xenoverse 2 and Kakarot

Bandai Namco have now announced some exciting new DLC packs coming to three Dragon Ball video games. The DLC is being released for Dragon Ball FighterZ, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot and Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2.

Bandai Namco held a video stream called the ‘Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour’ and it revealed there’s an exciting future for Dragon Ball video game fans. The biggest and most exciting news is DLC for Dragon Ball FighterZ.

This is because the character of Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta will be available in Dragon Ball FighterZ very shortly. This character briefly appeared in the Dragon Ball GT anime and is the fusion between Goku and Vegeta.

The Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta will be available on March 10th for Fighterz Pass 3 owners. For everyone else, you can download the character on March 12th.

Another big DLC announcement is the last add-on for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. The DLC is called Trunks: The Last Warrior of Hope and it’s based on the future timeline. This DLC is being released this summer for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

The last announcement catered to Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. The Legendary Pack 1 DLC will be available on March 18th. Lastly, Legendary Pack 2 was announced to be released this Fall.

All the aforementioned Dragon Ball games are available now for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. FighterZ and Xenoverse 2 are also available to purchase on Nintendo Switch.