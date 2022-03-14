Dying Light 2’s Grappling Hook Was Nerfed in the Latest Update and Players Are Not Happy

The latest update to Dying Light 2, brought a lot of improvements and changes into the game. Besides these changes, a nerf was made to the Grappling Hook, leaving a sour taste in many players’ mouths, to say the least.

Dying Light 2’s release was well received by the community. Currently, it has a lot of positive reviews on Steam, and according to Metacritic, it has a 78/100 on its PC version (We loved it in our review). Right now, the game has around 15 thousand players on Steam, and many of them are still enjoying its movement mechanics and fast-paced gameplay. The recent update brought a change that will make players look for a new way to get to high buildings, and many of them are not happy with the nerf to this tool.

A few days ago, some Reddit users took their complaints and made a post on the Dying Light subreddit complaining about the recent nerf that will not let them take advantage of the Grappling Hook like they used to do in previous builds. Now players will not be able to spam the grappling hook allowing them to get to high buildings all over the map, something that many players enjoyed and considered one of the coolest things to do in-game.

Many players are against this change, and some of them stated that without being able to do this, there is no reason to go back to the title. The change might seem small for someone who has not played the game, but many players can not wrap their heads around this change, especially those who care about speedrunning.

Some of them claim that in a PVP-focused game, this change would make sense, but in a single-player experience, it does not hurt anyone the way the grappling hook used to work.

All in all, this change will make players look for new ways to get to high buildings. Speedrunners and players going through their second playthrough are going to suffer the most. These are the players that were most used to how this item worked, and after this change, they will have to relearn to use this item.

This is not the only problem Dying Light 2 players have found. Some players lost their save files and are experiencing performance issues after the last update. The community is rather active in this subreddit, and a lot of the complaints are around the recent changes. If you are looking for Dying Light 2 guides, do not forget to read any of our articles.

Dying Light 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.