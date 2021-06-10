Elden Ring Finally Releases Early Next Year

Let’s be honest, there’s plenty of games that people are hyped for both this year and beyond. From Elder Scrolls VI, to Starfield, to Halo Infinite, there’s plenty for us to be hyped about. No game among those though is hyped as much as Elden Ring, From Software’s next fantasy soulslike adventure. If you’ve been as excited as we have, then do we have the news for you. At the end of the Summer Game Fest kickoff event, the team unveiled the first gameplay trailer and have announced that Elden Ring releases on January 21, 2022! Finally, the game we’ve all been waiting for has a release date.

While the first trailer didn’t give us a lot to go off of in terms of story, its gameplay slices were absolutely breathtaking. The visuals are truly next-gen, with a giant golden tree glistening in such high fidelity being a highlight of the trailer. Even some of the ruined locations, while run down and dilapidated, look excellent thanks to innovations and new hardware. And that’s joining alongside the grotesque, otherworldly beings that the From Software games are infamous for at this point. They have a certain beauty to them, even if they seem like the science experiment of only the most psychotic scientist.

That’s not even touching on the gameplay, which has those iconic, buttery smooth animations that From Software titles are best known for. There’s clearly a few new tricks up your sleeve though, only fitting when clearly against some incredibly strong adversaries. For fans of Dark Souls, Demon’s Souls, and Sekiro, this title should feel all too familiar in all the right ways, even elevating beyond what those titles aspired to do.

Elden Ring will release on current and next-gen platforms on January 21, 2022. If you’re as excited as we are to sing your teeth into Elden Ring, be sure to let us know in the comments below.