Thops Quest in Elden Ring is one that you’ll encounter fairly early-on in the game as you make your way towards the Raya Lucaria Academy. The NPC can be found at a nearby church and he’ll task you with finding an Academy Key which ultimately will lead to the completion of the quest which will earn you some good items for a Sorcerer build. In this guide we’ll explain exactly what you need to do to complete Thops Quest in Elden Ring.

How to Complete Thops Quest

Visit Thops at Church of Irith Get 2nd Academy Key Bring the Key Back to Church of Irith Find Thops’ remains at the Academy

Thops Quest Video Walkthrough

First you’ll need to visit Thops at the Church of Irith just north of Stormveil Castle. He’ll give you the information that tells you that you’ll need to find a second key to the Raya Lucaria Academy. This key is actually located in the Academy itself in an area that you might not explore if you don’t go off the beaten path. Once you’ve beaten the Red Wolf it’s pretty easy to get to the key, but if you haven’t done that already you’ll need to.

Thops Quest Part II: Getting the Second Academy Key

The second part is getting the key. The easiest way to do this is from the Debate Parlor Site of Grace. You can simply fast travel here if already unlocked. When going out to the courtyard you’ll want to head left up to the broken staircase and then up the second flight of stairs past the sorcerers. Instead of heading straight through the building hook another left and jump over the railing to find two more sorcerers. You can easily run past these two and then to the left where you’ll need to jump over the railing.

As you move past the skeleton warriors you’ll come to a ladder which will take you up to a walkway with three small fighters and a sorcerer. Again, you can run past these four enemies and then stay to the right and go around the corner and then jump off on to the building below. From there you’ll see two more skeleton warriors below, head towards the one on the right and then head around the walkway to find another long building with a skeleton warrior protecting it.

You’ll find an open window here that you can jump in that will allow you to drop down onto a chandelier with the Academy Key.

Once you have the key you can easily fast travel back to the Church of Irith. Talk to Thops and he’ll be happy that you’ve given him the key. He’ll head back to the Academy at that point. From there, if you want the rewards from this quest you can simply fast travel to the Schoolhouse Classroom. Backtrack towards the large water wheel and you’ll be able to snag Thops’ goods. Of course, if you manage to anger Thops you’ll need to get absolution with Celestial Dew.

This includes Thops’s Bell Bearing, an Academy Glintstone Staff, and Thops’s Barrier.

And that’s all you need to know to complete Thops’s quest in Elden Ring to get these powerful items.