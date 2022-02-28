Elden Ring Maintenance Schedule: Here’s When the Game Will Be Offline on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox

Elden Ring servers will be taken offline for maintenance on all platforms on February 28/March 1, and here’s everything you need to know about the maintenance period. Elden Ring launched to an insane level of critical acclaim last week, but the game has not been without its issues. Players across all platforms have been experiencing bugs and glitches during their playthroughs, and performance problems are prevalent on all platforms as well. Our own Elden Ring review was posted without a score due to performance problems encountered during the review period, which is highly uncommon for Attack of the Fanboy. This maintenance period aims to address some of Elden Ring’s server issues, and here’s when the game will be offline on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Elden Ring Maintenance Schedule

Elden Ring’s servers will be taken offline for one hour across all platforms on February 28 and March 1, but the maintenance period differs slightly based on your platform of choice. All maintenance periods take place in the evening on February 28 in the United States, which unfortunately isn’t ideal for most players. Here’s when maintenance begins on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

PC Maintenance Schedule 5:00am-6:00am CEST (March 1) 1:00pm-2:00pm JST (March 1) 8:00pm-9:00pm PST (February 28)

PlayStation Maintnance Schedule 3:00am-4:00am CET (March 1) 11:00am-12:00pm JST (March 1) 6:00pm-7:00pm PST ( February 28)

Xbox Maintenance Schedule 4:00am-5:00am CET (March 1) 12:00pm-1:00pm JST (March 1) 7:00pm-8:00pm PST ( February 28)



Servers for #ELDENRING will undergo maintenance in the next few days to help improve some multiplayer functions. Times and maintenance length for each platform will be listed in the following thread. Thank you in advance for your kind understanding. — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) February 28, 2022

What Will Elden Ring Maintenance Fix?

This Elden Ring maintenance period will only address some of the game’s multiplayer issues, so don’t expect any changes to performance or any major bug fixes. Elden Ring’s online functionality has been a bit wonky during the launch window, with most Xbox players not being able to connect to the game’s servers as all due to a network error.

The experience has steadily been improving though, and there will likely be more maintenance periods over the next few days to iron out the rest of the network problems. Cooperative multiplayer and PVP invasions are a huge part of what makes Elden Ring and FromSoftware games so special, so hopefully FromSoftware can work out the rest of the kinks currently present in the game’s online infrastructure.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.