Elden Ring Players Are Hacking in Fia’s Underwear, Unlimited Runes, and Other Cheats

Any game released on PC is bound to have its share of ridiculous mods, hacks, and cheats available shortly after launch, and Elden Ring is no exception. Players have already found ways to edit the game’s files to achieve a variety of goals ranging from addressing the game’s lack of 21:9 ultrawide support to spawning in normally unobtainable items. There are the cheats you’d expect like invincibility, unlimited Runes, infinite Poise, and unlimited Stamina, but some Elden Ring players are taking things a step further by hacking in armor that you can’t get normally, like Fia’s underwear.

Yes, you read that right, Elden Ring players are using cheating services like Cheat Engine to add items like the Deathbed Smalls to their inventory. Most of Fia’s outfit is obtainable through normal gameplay, but the gear that the lower half of her character model has equipped, the Deathbed Smalls, is only there to give her character model something to wear, not for players to use themselves. That hasn’t stopped the Elden Ring hacking community, however, as they’ve discovered ways to add basically everything in the game to their inventory.

Thankfully, Elden Ring uses Easy Anti-Cheat, one of the most popular anti-cheat services out there, so players can’t take these items online without risking a ban. Ideally, this system prevents players from invading others with insanely overpowered weapons, unlimited HP, or other exploits. In an offline context, however, these cheats are totally fine. Easy Anti-Cheat is employed by games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, Dead by Daylight, and many others, so it’s a fairly trustworthy service.

How to Use Cheat Engine With Elden Ring

If you want to try out some of these cheats yourself, you’ll have to install Cheat Engine from the official website. Pay attention when installing Cheat Engine since it tries to force McAfee and other bloatware onto you. Make sure you decline all those offers. You can then find various Elden Ring cheat tables online, but this one from Nexus Mods is one of the most popular at the moment.

You’ll also need to disable EAC in Elden Ring so you don’t get banned. Most cheat tables will require you to disable EAC before they’ll even work, so here’s how to do that.

Method 1

Navigate to your Elden Ring install directory (C:Program Files (x86)/Steam/steamapps/users/common/Elden Ring/Game). Copy eldenring.exe and paste the copy somewhere within the same directory. Delete, move, or rename start_protected_game.exe to start_protected_game.old Rename the copy of eldenring.exe to start_protected_game.exe Start the game normally via Steam.

Method 2

Navigate to your Elden Ring install directory (C:Program Files (x86)/Steam/steamapps/users/common/Elden Ring/Game). Create a new text file named steam_appid.txt in the directory. Edit the text file and insert the appid “1245620”. Save the file. Start Elden Ring by double-clicking eldenring.exe, not through Steam.

Both methods work equally well and will bypass EAC as long as you follow all of the steps exactly as written. This should make Elden Ring start in offline mode, so if you see that the game is connected to the servers at the main menu when you start it, close the game and try to disable EAC again. If one method isn’t working for you, try the other.

To re-enable EAC so you can go back online, just follow the steps in reverse. Remember that there’s always a slight chance of save corruption or an online ban if you’re messing around with cheats in any way, so exercise caution and use common sense when doing so. Don’t give yourself 999,999 Runes and every weapon and the game and then go online with that same character expecting nothing to happen.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.