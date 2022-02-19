Elden Ring Spoilers Have Leaked Online Ahead of Release

With just one week until its release, excitement for Elden Ring is at an all-time high. Players will soon be able to travel the Lands Between to face unique foes in FromSoftware’s latest action RPG. However, it seems like not everyone is waiting for that time to come. Elden Ring spoilers have begun to appear in the wild, including never-before-seen cinematics and gameplay.

Elden Ring Spoilers are Appearing Online

One might expect games to end up leaking online the closer they are to release. Such an occurrence has indeed happened to Elden Ring, seemingly as a result of early shipments. Numerous players have been able to obtain copies because of this; a member of the Elden Ring subreddit has even shared footage of the game’s title screen. On YouTube, these leaks include Elden Ring’s opening cinematic, alongside extended gameplay and short clips of areas not shown in any promotional material.

A report on these leaks was provided by Eurogamer. In this report, it was mentioned that Bandai Namco seems to be working diligently to remove any videos with spoiler-filled content. The Elden Ring subreddit also has rules requiring its users to tag any content that includes leaked information. Despite this, the report still recommends that players should still do their best to avoid further spoilers before the game’s release.

It’s no surprise that such information about Elden Ring is spreading so rapidly. Fans have been waiting to play this game for longer than usual; originally, Elden Ring was meant to release in January before a delay was announced alongside the Closed Network Test. Additionally, major security vulnerabilities were found in previous Dark Souls titles just recently. This reveal has led the developers to disable PVP servers for all of those games on PC. This has heavily restricted any fans of FromSoftware that don’t own consoles, especially since the requirements for Elden Ring on PC are so high. Chances are, anyone without the means to enjoy Elden Ring to its fullest will be looking for spoilers themselves – and possibly spreading them even further.

In short, the chance of seeing spoilers for Elden Ring is higher than ever. Leakers and carefree fans alike will almost certainly spread any new information they come across. As such, anyone looking for a fully spoiler-free experience should do everything they can to keep that information from reaching them. They should avoid message boards, YouTube videos, and possibly even web searches regarding Elden Ring for the time being. Not much time remains until it’s out; excited players only need to stay vigilant for a little while longer.

Elden Ring will release on February 25th, 2022. It will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.