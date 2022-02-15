Elden Ring PC Specifications Announced

The highly anticipated game Elden Ring is nearly here. On February 25th, fans will finally be able to get their hands on it after nearly three years of waiting. With that date approaching rapidly, PC specifications for Elden Ring were revealed on February 15th – just ten days before its release. But many excited players might have to opt for another system if they want to experience the game when it comes out.

Elden Ring PC Specifications

Fans of FromSoftware’s PC releases have been unfortunate through the past few months. Elden Ring’s Closed Network Test from November 2021 was only available for console players, leaving behind anyone without a PlayStation or Xbox. Additionally, the online servers for all Dark Souls games on PC are currently unavailable thanks to the reveal of a deadly exploit. The reveal of Elden Ring’s system requirements finally brings some good news to some PC players – but not to all of them.

The specifications for Elden Ring were revealed by the game’s official Twitter account. At minimum, players will need a Windows 10 or 11 operating system with 60 GBs of space available. They’ll also need at least 12 GBs of RAM. While this might be expected, things get messy when considering the processor and graphics card. Players will need to match or beat these specs in order to play Elden Ring:

Processor – Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X In other words, players need a processor with 6 cores and 6 threads or 4 cores and 8 threads .

Graphics Card – Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3 GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 4 GB This is one step higher than Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice‘s recommended specs.



For context, these specifications are more than enough to run most VR titles available on PC. This brings the possibility that Elden Ring will have incredible visuals and effects, at the cost of many fans being unable to play it. Comparing Elden Ring’s specifications to previous FromSoftware titles only goes on to prove this possibility; even Dark Souls III had relatively low recommended specifications, and its minimum requirements were even more conservative. If fans have been relying on budget PCs with minimum specs to play the Souls games, their luck might be cut short when it comes to Elden Ring.

There is still hope for those without high-tier graphics cards or processors. It’s noted in Elden Ring’s specifications that such requirements are “valid for launch and may be updated in the future”. There will always be the possibility of future game updates that will improve performance on older systems. Additionally, fans will likely be able to change graphical settings for Elden Ring just like with previous FromSoftware titles. In exchange for lower visual fidelity, this can easily lead to higher framerates – especially on lower resolutions.

Elden Ring will release on February 25th, 2022. The PC version of the game can be pre-ordered on Steam for $59.99 USD, or $79.99 for the Deluxe Edition.