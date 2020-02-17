Epic is sweetening the pot next week, adding a second free game to their store next week. Assassin’s Creed fans rejoice, because this one is for you.

Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate will be joining Faeria as a free game this week.

Starting February 20th players can pick up Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate for free on the Epic Game Store, joining the previously announced Faeria. In our review we found the game to be, “more Assassin’s Creed for better or worse,” but the well designed world and more traditional Assassin’s Creed format made it a must play for fans, especially for those who didn’t care for the changes the next game in the series, Assassin’s Creed: Origins, brought to the franchise.

With Assassin’s Creed Syndicate and Faeria landing the 20th that means players only have a few more days to grab Kingdom Come: Deliverance and Aztez for free. Be sure to jump on those while you can. If you planned on picking up these games, but were waiting for the right moment, this is as good a time as any. The free games can be grabbed here, and so long as players have an Epic Games account they can net them from anywhere, no PC client required.

