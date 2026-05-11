NBA icon Magic Johnson and Jeanie Buss were Lakers allies for decades, but his latest LA mayoral nod has left his former boss isolated in the race

Magic Johnson has officially broken from his former Los Angeles Lakers boss, Jeanie Buss, by throwing his support behind Karen Bass in the current Los Angeles mayoral race. This move, which took place on Monday, marks a significant shift in political alignment for two figures who were once closely linked during their long tenures with the Lakers organization.

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According to Fox News, the endorsement was made public through a video posted to social media by the Bass campaign, where the basketball icon made his stance on the upcoming election crystal clear. It is interesting to see this public divergence, especially given the history between Johnson and the Lakers franchise. Earvin Magic Johnson Jr. is widely considered the greatest point guard of all time.

After leading Michigan State to a national title in 1979, he was selected first overall by the Lakers and became the face of the Showtime era. He secured five NBA championships, earned three league MVP awards, and holds the record for highest average assists per game in both the regular season and playoffs. Even after his playing days, his influence remained massive as he transitioned into the role of president of basketball operations for the team in the late 2010s.

LA politics just got way more interesting with this Lakers split

Despite this deep history, the political divide has created a notable gap between Johnson and the current Lakers leadership. Jeanie Buss, who has long been a central figure in the Lakers organization, recently showed her own political preference by donating to the campaign of Spencer Pratt. According to records, she provided $1,800 to Pratt, which is the maximum amount allowed by law.

This contribution comes as Pratt critiques the administration, noting that 40 percent of participants in the Mayor’s $300 million homeless program have returned to the streets. Tension in this political race is mounting, as Pratt has been vocal about criticizing Bass, particularly regarding her handling of the 2025 wildfires. Those fires resulted in at least a dozen deaths and billions in damage, a point that remains a major sticking point for voters and a frequent subject of attack for the Pratt campaign.

Magic Johnson endorses Karen Bass for re-election as LA Mayor; claims she has decreased homelessness and crime.



“She’s doing a tremendous job.” pic.twitter.com/JcZ8FP6UEe — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 11, 2026

During his endorsement announcement, Johnson avoided commenting on the wildfire controversy. Instead, he focused on his personal history with the candidate and his approval of her performance in office. Johnson cited a 30-year friendship with Bass as a key factor in his decision. He also pointed to her specific efforts regarding homelessness and the reduction of homicide rates in the city as primary reasons for his support.

“She’s doing a tremendous job. Mayor Bass has to have a second term and I’m excited to say that,” Johnson said. “Listen, you took on a tough job here and you’ve done a fabulous job and all of us appreciate your effort and what you’re doing and we look forward to helping you continue your mission and the things that you have in store your vision for the city.” The political friction coincides with other public sightings of the key players involved.

Interestingly, the former reality television star Spencer Pratt was recently seen alongside Jeanie Buss at a Lakers playoff game over the weekend. These public appearances and financial contributions highlight the increasingly complicated landscape of this election. While Johnson continues to build on a post-basketball career that includes massive success as an entrepreneur and philanthropist, his political influence is now being exerted in a direction that separates him from his former colleague.

Johnson has certainly had a busy few years. In 2025, he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which is the highest civilian award in the United States. His business portfolio remains incredibly diverse, including ownership stakes in teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Los Angeles Sparks, Los Angeles FC, the Washington Commanders, and the Washington Spirit.

With an estimated net worth of $1.6 billion as of May 2026, he remains a powerful voice in the city.

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