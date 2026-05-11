Mizzou’s leading rusher was set for a massive 2026 season, but a gunshot wound at a concert has forced an uncertain update regarding his future

Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy, who dominated the gridiron as the SEC’s leading rusher in 2025, is currently in stable condition after being shot during a violent incident at a concert in Mississippi this past weekend. The news, which arrived via an official statement from the university’s athletic department on Monday morning, has sent shockwaves through the college football community. It’s a tough situation for a player who has become a household name for his electrifying performances on the field.

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According to Fox News, the school confirmed that Hardy sustained a gunshot wound early Sunday morning. He underwent surgery in Mississippi on Sunday and remains in stable condition as he recovers. In their statement, the university emphasized the support system surrounding the star running back, noting that “Ahmad is deeply loved by his teammate, coaches, friends, family and fans. We will continue to stand beside him and his family through this difficult time, offering our love, prayers, strength and support.”

While the news of his survival is a relief, the status of his football career remains uncertain. The athletic department clarified that a timeline for his return to football activities is unknown at this time. They have promised to provide more information on his status as it becomes available, but for now, there is no further detail regarding the specific circumstances of the incident. This incident is a stark reminder of the rise in public violence, occurring shortly after a mass shooting that left several dead and injured.

Hearing he’s alert and moving is the best news today

Hardy’s impact on the Mizzou program has been nothing short of historic. During the 2025 season, he put up numbers that were frankly mind-boggling. He set the Mizzou single-season school record by rushing 256 times for 1,649 yards, averaging a stellar 6.4 yards per carry. He found the endzone 16 times, finishing second in the nation in total rushing yards and rushing yards per game.

His ability to churn out yards after contact was his calling card, as he led the nation with 1,186 yards after contact, which accounted for nearly 72 percent of his total rushing output. If you watched him play, you know that his “elusive rating” of 179.0, as calculated by Pro Football Focus, wasn’t just a fancy stat. It was a reflection of how he consistently made defenders miss, forcing 97 missed tackles throughout the year.

Missouri star runningback Ahmad Hardy was shot late last night at a concert in Mississippi, per a release by the school. Hardy underwent surgery and is in stable condition.



He is believed to be the victim in the altercation. A timetable for his return is unclear.



Hardy led the… pic.twitter.com/iVj0rIuqpS — Recruits CFB (@recruits_cfb) May 11, 2026

His performance against Mississippi State was a masterclass, where he torched the defense for 300 yards and three touchdowns, marking the most rushing yards by any player in the FBS that season. Between his accolades as a Doak Walker Award finalist and his multiple SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors, he established himself as one of the most dangerous running backs in the country. His decision to stay in Columbia this past offseason was a massive win for the Tigers.

Hardy reportedly turned down multiple offers from other schools that tried to lure him away through the transfer portal. He chose to remain with Missouri, clearly committed to building his legacy with the team. That level of loyalty is rare in the current landscape of college sports, and it only deepens the connection between him and the fanbase. Before his breakout 2025 campaign, Hardy had already proven he was a talent to watch.

As a freshman at Louisiana Monroe in 2024, he was named the Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year and earned Freshman All-America honors. He compiled 1,351 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns during that season, signaling early on that he had the potential to be a star. His background as a three-star prospect from Lawrence County, Mississippi, where he was a standout on both sides of the ball, clearly paved the way for the high-level production he displayed at the collegiate level.

For now, the Mizzou community and football fans everywhere are waiting for further updates.

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