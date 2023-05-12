Even Final Fantasy XIV’s Director Can’t Escape the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Hype

Image: Square Enix

Final Fantasy XIV has a highly appreciated game director who always takes players’ comments into consideration and his passion for the craft is greatly shown — a passion for Zelda it seems too. During the latest Live Letter stream, there was an unexpected appearance from a Nintendo Switch on show and we all started to realize why very quickly.

Some eagle-eyed viewers were quick to spot that Naoki Yoshida was paying a lot of attention to the Nintendo Switch during this particular stream and it was no surprise as to why. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom hype has been getting to everyone and it seems that Yoshida has been captivated to an equal extent — why wouldn’t anyone be? At one point Naoki even showcased the screen to the viewers of the stream which was greatly received by people watching who got their thoughts confirmed.

During the test stream, it seems the producer is occupied… Something else going on today? pic.twitter.com/S4mP0ejhhE — Nova Crystallis (@Nova_Crystallis) May 12, 2023

Related: How to Fix Final Fantasy XIV Launcher Not Loading

Tears of the Kingdom has been the conversational piece for fans today: getting mentioned with great praise throughout. When there is a game that brings people together, it highlights just how special games can be for all of us. It feels only fitting that Yoshida (the person who has formed an incredible community game with the Final Fantasy XIV team) is experiencing Tears of the Kingdom on launch day.

With the Patch 6.4 FFXIV trailer showcased today, it is the perfect time to dive into what awaits you in Final Fantasy XIV. However, of course, many people will be more occupied perhaps by the little-known title of Tears of the Kingdom. No matter what you decide to play throughout the week there is always a chance for you to be a part of the Final Fantasy XIV community.

Related: How to get Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity in Final Fantasy XIV

For the time being, Zelda seems to await not just the fans of the series but also Naoki Yoshida. It’s time to get back on a horse to ride through Hyrule once again.

- This article was updated on May 12th, 2023