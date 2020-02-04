Fallout 76: Wastelanders DLC Given Release Date

After being delayed back in October, Bethesda has nailed down a release date for their Fallout 76 DLC, Wastelanders. Players will finally be able to interact with two different NPC factions, adding some much needed soul to the West Virginian wasteland.

Wastelanders is releasing April 7th on PC, Xbox One, and Playstation 4.

Fallout 76: Wastelanders will be free to anyone who has already bought the base game, and it will be launching on the same day for PC, Xbox One, and Playstation 4. Bethesda also revealed that Fallout 76 will make its Steam debut on April 7th as well, though you cannot transfer Atoms or your Fallout First subscription between the Bethesda launcher and Steam (though, anything you have purchased with Atoms will make the crossing).

In addition to the new quest-line and fully voiced NPCs, Bethesda states Wastelanders, “brings a brand-new main questline, new locations, new enemies, new weapons, a new reputation system and much more.” Essentially, the base game is receiving a minor revamp with this update, though how extensive the alterations will be hasn’t been fully revealed quite yet.

For those looking for extra cosmetic and C.A.M.P. items, Bethesda is selling two bundles that can be either purchased separately, or together. They are broken down between a Raider Bundle, and a Settler Bundle: one for each of the new factions coming to the game. Included in each are:

Raider Content Bundle

Mine Car Planter – A small planter for your crops when no dirt is available (buildable in your C.A.M.P.)

Raider C.A.M.P. – Change the look of your Vault-Tec C.A.M.P. deployable to give it a Raider edge

Raider Stash Box – Raider-themed Stash box for your C.A.M.P.

Raider Faction Flag – New flag for your C.A.M.P. that show off your allegiance to Crater

Raider Pathfinder Outfit – Look like another resident of Crater with this outfit (includes mask and bandana)

Raider Conquest Loot Bag – Raider-style Loot bag, complete with skull

Raider Pillager Backpack – A Raider-style backpack

Raider Marauder Power Armor Skin – Unique appearance for your Power Armor based on the Crater Raiders

Settler Content Bundle

Garden Truckbed Trailer – A small planter for your crops when no dirt is available (buildable in your C.A.M.P.)

Settler C.A.M.P. – Change the look of your Vault-Tec C.A.M.P. deployable to give it a Settler appearance

Settler Stash Box – Settler-themed Stash box for your C.A.M.P.

Settler Faction Flag – New flag for your C.A.M.P. that show off your allegiance to Foundation

Settler Mechanic Outfit – Look like another resident of Foundation with this outfit (includes hat)

Settler Traveler Loot Bag – Settler-style Loot bag that looks like a travel case

Settler Relief Backpack – A Settler-style backpack

Settler Vigilante Power Armor Skin – Unique appearance based on the Foundation Settlers

For anyone who does not yet own the game, Bethesda will be selling both a Fallout 76: Wastelanders Edition, and a Wastelanders Deluxe Edition, both containing the base game and DLC (though, considering the DLC is free, you’re really buying the base game). The Deluxe Edition comes with the Raider and Settler bundles shared above.

It’s hard to say if this DLC will be the shot in the arm Fallout 76 desperately needs, but it appears to be taking steps in the right direction. Whether it sticks the landing, or finds itself mired in bugs, we will have to wait and see.