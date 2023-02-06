Fan-Favorite Call of Duty Game Mode Will Come in Modern Warfare 2 Season Two

Call of Duty is a franchise with a long track record of successful titles and a committed community that keeps coming back when new games come out. Many players have fond memories of old game modes from past titles, and some gamers are eager to try them out again in new titles. Veteran Call of Duty players have another reason to be excited about Modern Warfare 2 season two, as the new update will bring the fan-favorite game mode infected to Modern Warfare 2.

On February 4, the official Infinity Ward Twitter account made a post regarding a new game mode that will come to Modern Warfare 2 when season two arrives. According to the tweet, Infected will come to Modern Warfare 2 in season two, and many fans of the franchise are already commenting and liking the post.

Confirmed: Infected is coming to Season 02 💀 https://t.co/az30OSSET6 — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) February 3, 2023

The tweet has around five thousand likes, and hundreds of comments are retweets, showing the community’s excitement about this new and unexpected addition to the game. The developers have made some blog posts about the new season coming to Modern Warfare 2, and previous to this tweet, they had not mentioned anything about this game mode. So players should expect more than what it has been shown and mentioned, as the developers may have more surprises for this new season.

The Infected game mode started as an April fool’s joke in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, and it quickly gathered players’ attention later being added to the game’s public playlist. The game mode was also featured in other Call of Duty titles like Black Ops III, World War 2, Ghosts, and Advanced Warfare.

Modern Warfare 2 season two will launch on February 15, and many players are excited about the new content being added to the game. Thousands of players want to experience new content in Modern Warfare 2, as a meaningful size of the community thinks the title lacks content in comparison to previous titles of the franchise.

Most Modern Warfare 2 players want new maps and game modes, so this new addition should satisfy some players. Another game mode that many players have been asking about is Gunfight.

The gunfight game mode was featured in Modern Warfare 2019, and it quickly became a popular game mode among the community, featuring many community tournaments and a dedicated fanbase that still goes back to the title to experience the thrill and tension the game mode offered. The developers have not mentioned this game mode in any of their community updates, and sources have confirmed the game mode will not come in this season, so players should not expect to experience gunfight soon.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on February 6th, 2023