FFXIV Players Are Racing to Complete the New Dragonsong’s Reprise Ultimate Raid

Competing to see who gets the first clear.

April 27th, 2022 by Weilong Mao

Alkonost-mount-FFXIV-article

With the release of the Ultimate raid Dragonsong’s reprise, raid groups in FFXIV find themselves racing to see who’ll be first to clear the instanced Duty. When the announcement was made for patch 6.1 and the contents it was set to contain. The astute player would have noticed the red text detailing the arrival of the Ultimate raid Dragonsong’s Reprise, in the mini patch of version 6.11. Though this might not have stuck out to new players or those who are not fascinated by the prospect of raiding, like PVPers, it is more than possible that raid groups and free companies have already started preparing ever since they saw this announcement.

Ultimate raids are among some of the most arduous content released to FFXIV veterans. They are difficult boss fights with complicated mechanics that only the most hardcore and dedicated players would want to challenge themselves with, runs can take upwards of 20 minutes or more, making the fights also a test of endurance. The one other distinction is them all being retellings of past major events that’s taken place throughout the version expansions of Final Fantasy XIV’s live service. Bosses like Bahamut, and Ultima Weapon to name a few.

Dragonsongs-Reprise-Official-Screenshot

With the release of Dragonsong’s Reprise, players once again gather to witness who will claim the first clear record. A Reddit mega-thread in the FFXIV subreddit can be found dedicated to the efforts of chronicling the efforts of all current raid groups, and the avenues with which to see their current progress.

This current World Race event is run by MogTalk, a long-enduring FFXIV community site that has kept tabs on World Races that’s happened in the past. This current iteration is hosted as a fundraising event, with a structured Livestream filled with Casters sifting through the different live streams of raid groups trying to get the first clear.

See also
FFXIV Summer 2022 Event Outfits Leaked

The first day of the event has gone past, the race is now set to carry on to the second day, with the Event Livestream resuming at 9 AM PDT. Most of the competing teams now find themselves stuck at the third phase of the raid, contemplating how to defeat Nidhogg. With the attempts of raid groups steadily piling up, players should find themselves witnessing the end of the event today. Eyes are on the renowned raid group Thoughts per Second, who’s had multiple first clears under their belt. To Final Fantasy XIV players, this World Race will soon become another momentous and commemorative occasion.

Final Fantasy XIV is available now for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.

 

More on Attack of the Fanboy :

MORE FFXIV
An official FFXIV screenshot
FFXIV Players Will Get Banned for Fireworks and Other Taunting in PVP Matches
A FFXIV official screenshot depicting past iterations of the summer event
Final Fantasy XIV Money-Making Guide: Best Ways to Get Gil in Patch 6.1
Personal Final Fantasy XIV cover image.
Top 10 Rarest FFXIV Titles (& How to Get Them)
Official FFXIV cover image.
FFXIV: The Maiden’s Rhapsody Event 2022 Guide: How To Start and Event Rewards
Trending on AOTF
Dune: Spice Wars Review
Best Spirit Ashes to Summon in Elden Ring
Elden Ring: Best Spirit Ash Summons After Patch 1.04
Official PlayStation Plus cover image.
New PlayStation Plus Release Date: Pricing,Tiers, Game Lineup, and More Details
Celebrant's Skull
Elden Ring: Where to Get Celebrant’s Skull Hammer