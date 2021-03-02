Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade’s Yuffie Episode Will Be Two Chapters Long

Last week’s State of Play event from PlayStation finally revealed some new DLC content for the 2020 release of Final Fantasy VII Remake. We now know roughly how long the DLC will be when it’s released later this year.

As you may have known already, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is the new PS5 version of the game from last year. It comes with better graphics as well as faster loading times compared to the PS4 version.

The biggest addition of the re-release is the fact that it includes a special episode featuring fan favorite Yuffie. Yuffie is a small ninja girl that featured as an optional character in the original Final Fantasy VII from 1997.

This episode is paid DLC and a recent listing on the German PlayStation Store reveals it will be two chapters long. You can read the product listing posted down below.

“The new episode featuring Yuffie is a brand-new adventure in the world of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE. Play as Wutai ninja Yuffie Kisaragi as she infiltrates Midgar and conspires with Avalanche HQ to steal the ultimate materia from the Shinra Electric Power Company. Play alongside new characters and enjoy an expanded gameplay experience featuring multiple new combat and gameplay additions. This adventure brings new perspective to the FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE story that cannot be missed.”

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade releases on June 10th, 2021 exclusively for the PS5. Sadly it looks like you cannot purchase the DLC for PS4 at this moment in time.