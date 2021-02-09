Final-Fantasy-VII-Remake-News-May-Be-Coming-This-Weekend

Final Fantasy VII Remake at one point felt like a game we’d never actually see come to fruition, but we saw the game finally released last April as the first part of a series based on the original. Fans have been itching for any semblance of information about the future, whether it’s news about the second part or a PS5 upgraded release for the first, and it sounds like we could have some sort of reveal this weekend.

This Saturday, February 13, will be the Final Fantasy VII Remake Orchestra World Tour. On the Square Enix Music Twitter, they tweeted a video message from the co-director of the game, Motomu Toriyama, where he said he will be involved with the concert this Saturday via a message.

Initial translations of this video stated that Toriyama said he will be sharing some “new contents” about Final Fantasy VII Remake that will only be available at this concert. This had people thinking we could get a big reveal or something, as we initially got the Kingdom Hearts 3 release date at a concert.

Some of the hopes were a bit dashed when Gematsu stepped in with a more accurate translation that said there will be a special program where Toriyama will be talking about the game exclusively for people watching the concert. This could just be about his experience with the game or perhaps it will be a reveal as many are hoping. We’ll just have to wait and see though, with news about a PS5 version more than likely coming at some point.