Gamescom Has Announced The Awards Nominees for 2021

The highly-anticipated annual German gaming event Gamescom has finally announced the nominees for its awards, the fans, and partners of Gamescom will be able to cast their votes starting today and up until August 28th.

The international jury comprised of both German and international experts, journalists, as well as content creators have chosen the nominees in 22 categories. Fans will be able to cast their votes in only two categories, Best Streamer awards, and the “Most Wanted” consumer award. Fans can cast their votes online via this online forum.

The Most Notable awards are as follows:

Best Microsoft Game: Elden Ring, Halo Infinite, and Far Cry 6.

Just Dance 2022, and Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope.

Age of Empires IV, Elden Ring, Syberia: The World Before.

Elden Ring, Tales of Arise, The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes.

Halo Infinite, Riders Republic, The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes.

Elden Ring, Mario+Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Syberia: The World Before.

Elden Ring, Encased, Tales of Arise.

Climber: Sky is the Limit, FIFA 22, Riders Republic.

Apex Legends, Black Desert Online, Endzone, A World Apart: Prosperity.

Age of Empires IV, Company of Heroes 3, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope.

Dorfromantik, Inua, Lost in Random.

Far Cry 6, Halo Infinite, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction.

Winners of select categories will be announced during Gamescom during its Opening Night Live on Wednesday, August 25h, starting at 2 pm EST. Winners of the Genre Categories will be honored on Thursday, August 26th, and August 27th.