Genshin-Impact-Divine-Ingenuity-Event

Fans of Genshin Impact were delighted and abuzz about the latest news to arrive via the company’s Twitter feed. The latest event coming to the hit game features a forge-style level creation option, as well as the conditions you must meet to unlock it. This would be a delightful addition, enabling players to engage their creative side in the game. Developer miHoYo laid it all out in detail, so read on for our summary on the Custom Domains and Divine Ingenuity Event in Genshin Impact!

Genshin Impact Reveals Custom Domains in Divine Ingenuity Event

The most important details to consider about this event are how long this event runs, the rewards, and the Custom Domains feature. HoYoLAB put together a detailed look into what to expect, and here are the key notes.

The Adventurers' Guild has discovered a strange Domain in the outskirts of Liyue. Let's take a look at what this new Domain has in store~ See Full Details >>>https://t.co/rV9LPZy5yO#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/qrhB7ciNlU — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) March 1, 2022

Event Eligibility, Start and End Dates

Level Requirement: You must have Adventure Rank 28 or above to participate

Prerequisite Quests: Complete the Archon Quest “Chapter I: Act III – A New Star Approaches”

Start/End Times: 2022/03/02 10:00 – 2022/03/21 03:59 (Server Time)

Event Rewards

In addition to unlocking the Custom Domains feature after you complete the World Quest Divine Ingenuity provided by the event, you’ll get a few other prizes for participation too. If you help the Adventurers’ Guild investigate a strange Domain, you’ll be rewarded with Primogems, Hero’s Wit, Talent Level-Up Materials, Mystic Enhancement Ore, and Mora.

Custom Domains

But most importantly, the Custom Domains feature will enable you to build your Domains with quite a few terrain options provided by the game, host other players in your creation, or join others. You can also play in Preset Domains, which feature various mechanisms, traps, and blessings. This is an appealing new activity that could serve as an additional draw to the hit game. HoYoLAB also made sure players note that event records and Custom Domain data will not be saved when the event ends, so be sure to enjoy and keep your eyes peeled for more updates on the event.

This concludes our summary on the Custom Domains and Divine Ingenuity Event in Genshin Impact! Whether you’re familiar with the game or considering joining, be sure to keep an eye out when the event goes live on March 2nd, 2022!