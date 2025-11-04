‘Genuinely a health concern’: A JCPenney client was left screaming after she realized the product being used to clean her face was meant for something else entirely

A woman went to JCPenney for an eyebrow wax and tint, but things went very wrong. Creator Chloe posted a video about her experience, and it has been watched more than 3.2 million times. People who saw the video are worried about what happened to her.

According to Daily Dot, Chloe thought she was getting a normal eyebrow service at the JCPenney salon. But the worker put thick layers of dark hair dye on her eyebrows and left it there for 40 minutes. When the appointment was done, her eyebrows had dark, uneven stains all over them and on her skin too.

The messed up eyebrows were bad, but people say that was not even the worst thing that happened. While Chloe was sitting there, she saw a bottle of all-purpose cleaner on the table. Then she watched in shock as the salon worker used that cleaner on her face to try and get the dye off. That cleaner is supposed to be used on counters and surfaces, not on people’s skin.

This is why people are worried about salon safety

When people saw the video on TikTok, they got really concerned about Chloe using that cleaning product on someone’s face. Most salons have rules about what they can put on customers. They are supposed to use special products that are safe for skin. All-purpose cleaners are not meant to touch anyone’s face, and using them could cause serious problems.

Things got even weirder during the appointment. While the worker was still doing Chloe’s eyebrows, she started telling a random story about finding a bird on the side of the road and taking it home, but then it died the next day. People in the comments could not believe she was telling this story at that moment. One person asked, “Was she testing the bird theory on you?!?!”

When the appointment finally ended, Chloe’s face was bright red. This probably happened because someone rubbed her skin with the harsh cleaner. Between the hair dye being left on way too long and the cleaning product being used on her face, the whole situation could have hurt her skin badly. Someone who works as a brow technician commented, “As a brow tech…. IM TRAUMATISED.”

Other people were just as shocked when they watched what happened. “AND you TIPPED her???? Girl,” one commenter wrote, pointing out that Chloe might have still paid the worker even after everything went wrong. Another person also made a joke about the strange bird story, writing, “She’s testing ‘bird theory’ on you.”

The video has gotten people talking about how important it is for salons to train their workers properly and follow safety rules. What happened to Chloe shows why these rules matter. Similar problems with workers in service jobs not following proper procedures have been getting attention online lately.

