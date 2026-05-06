Dana White was asked about losing business deals over his friendship with Donald Trump, but his sharp response shows exactly where his priorities lie

Dana White and his friendly ties with Trump seem to be going to the next level with the UFC White House card. But his friendship has always been a subject of debate. Some of them consider Dana to be an opportunist for siding with Donald Trump, and some consider him to be a staunch supporter of Republicans, and that political affiliation to be the reason for his attachment. However, Dana has lately rejected both perspectives and has seemingly said he does not care about the deals or money if they cost him his friendship with Trump.

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According to BroBible, Dana White has hinted that he would not stop being friends with Trump, even if it costs him his important deals. His words suggest that he is not a staunch Republican and wants no part in this generation’s politics. The UFC president has repeatedly distanced himself from partisan labels, calling politics “disgusting” and vowing to step away after past involvement.

Dana White, in his interview, when asked this question, said, “I don’t give a s***. I don’t know the answer to that question. I’ve gotten to a point in my life, especially after COVID and all the nutty s*** that went on during that time, that I only want to be in business with and talk to people that I’m aligned with.” He also mentioned, “No, no, no, I would have considered myself a lot more liberal; I’d have considered myself an 80s or 90s Democrat. You know, but, I’m more of a commonsense guy. I’m not a very political person, but I’m all for common sense.”

Dana White and Trump take their friendship to the next level with the UFC Freedom 250

Dana White emphasizes his genuine friendship with Trump over any opportunistic motives, as seen in the high-profile UFC Freedom 250 event planned on the president’s birthday. The White House card, which could be the biggest fighting event yet, is said to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary. With thousands of attendees, it will also feature military personnel and several notable figures. However, the idea of gathering these people seemed odd to Joe Rogan, given the ongoing war.

Dana White is asked if being supportive of Trump has cost the UFC any business.



Later, he is asked if politics and sports should be separate. pic.twitter.com/EswcrO0bKV — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) May 5, 2026

White claimed that this event is non-political, but at the same time, the UFC CEO reportedly added Derrick Lewis at Trump’s request. For some, this could weaken his claim, but it’s just one of those examples that shows he’s on good terms with the president. Speaking of good terms, UFC fighter Colby Covington is also a vocal Donald Trump supporter, but surprisingly, he wasn’t invited to this biggest fight event.

Controversy aside, UFC Freedom 250, scheduled on June 14, is currently one of the most talked-about sporting events. Like the World Cup 2026, it has a noteworthy hype with thousands of fans looking forward to it.

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