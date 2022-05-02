Missed the First Wave of Overwatch 2 Beta Invites? Here’s How You Can Still Get In

You can still get in. Here's how.

May 2nd, 2022 by Diego Perez

The Overwatch 2 PVP beta is currently underway on PC, but the initial wave of invites is already over. Don’t worry though, because there’s still a way for you to get into the first Overwatch 2 beta test before it comes to a close on May 17. It’s not a guaranteed way to get access, but your odds of getting into the beta are pretty good if you know what to do. Here’s how you can still get into the Overwatch 2 beta.

How to Get Into the Overwatch 2 Beta by Watching the Overwatch League

While the first wave of Overwatch 2 beta invites was sent out via email and Twitch Drops, those aren’t the only invites that will be sent for this testing period. More beta keys will be given away during the opening weekend for the 2022 Overwatch League, which takes place in May. 1500 beta keys will be given away per hour, and there are multiple matches to watch.

Overwatch League Opening Weekend Schedule

During the Overwatch League opening weekend, four games will be played from Thursday, May 5 to Sunday, May 8. Here’s the schedule:

  • Los Angeles Gladiators vs. New York Excel: May 5 at 12:00 PM PT
  • Vancouver Titans vs. Boston Uprising: May 6 at 1:30 PM  PT
  • Washington Justice vs. Toronto Defiant: May 7 at 12:00 PM PT
  • Florida Mayhem vs. Paris Eternal: May 8 at 1:30 PM PT
If you tune into those matches on YouTube (where the Overwatch League exclusively streams), then you will have a chance to earn beta access every hour. Make sure your YouTube and Blizzard accounts are linked, otherwise you won’t be eligible for the beta drops. You also have to watch on a computer, the YouTube mobile app, or on the YouTube mobile website in order to qualify.

Overwatch League matches can last quite some time, so there may be multiple opportunities per day to earn beta access.  Even though it’s late access, the beta will still run through May 17, so you’ll have a little under two weeks to participate in the festivities before the beta comes to a close.

The Overwatch 2 Beta is available now on PC and will last through May 17. Overwatch 2 is currently in development for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

