Ghostwire: Tokyo Release Date Pushed To 2022

In a post on Twitter today, July 13th, Tango Gameworks revealed that GhostWire: Tokyo‘s Expected Release Date has been pushed. GhostWire: Tokyo is an upcoming first-person supernatural game from the team that created the Evil Within series. Initially announced in 2019, the studio has provided bits and pieces about the game since then but was relatively silent at this year’s E3 2021 conference. It seems the reason for the silent treatment was revealed today as the studio relayed it has pushed back the release date to Early 2022. The post provided gives a tiny bit of insight into why.

A Delayed Game is Eventually Good, but a Rushed Game is Forever Bad



At least that seems to be the sentiment this time around. The Twitter post by the developer earlier today mentions the team wanting to ensure the health of their employees and are taking their time to hit those precautions and not endanger the staff. They go on to mention “Our new release window will give us time to bring the world of GhostWire to life as we’ve always envisioned it.”

Reading between the lines, while employee health is a great reason to delay a game, the recent acquisition of Bethesda by Microsoft may also be playing a role here. While purely speculation at this point, it’s not uncommon for games to be delayed for reworking after a quality check is completed and the game is found lacking. Another factor in this delay could be the fact that the game is still currently slated for console launch on only the PS5 while the studios’ new owner has a rival console that doesn’t need that holiday competition. Either way, more time in the oven for what appears to be a fairly ambitious title will hopefully be the difference between another poor AAA release and a game that will stand the test of time.

GhostWire: Tokyo releases in early 2022 and is expected to launch on PS5 and PC.