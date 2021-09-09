God of War: Ragnarok Confirms Odin and Giants Will Make an Appearance

After the PlayStation September Showcase, Santa Monica’s Studio clarified more information regarding God of War: Ragnarok, including the confirmation of the Giants and Odin actually making an appearance in this game.

Eric Williams, director of God of War Ragnarok, confirms that the game will very much include the apocalyptic event itself. This was in doubt after the reveal trailer has shown off both Kratos and Atreus still in anticipation of the end of times and are still in the Fimbulwinter, the longest and last winter ever to take place in Midgard.

It is unclear if Ragnarok will take place entirely in this game or not, but it was confirmed that Ragnarok will bring an end to the Norse Mythology storyline in the game series.

Later on, Eric went on to also confirm that Odin himself will make an appearance in the game. Odin was teased quite a bit in the 2018 game and was actively trying to stop Kratos from finding Jotenheim. He also had Ravens spying for him all over Midgard and the other realms, in fact, players were encouraged to find and kill all ravens which would letter on earn them a trophy.

Finally, Eric Williams also confirmed the girl that was seen towards the end of the trailer is actually a Giant. One of the last giants alive in the God of War universe. This came as a surprise as –SPOILERS- Kratos and Atreus had actually been to Jotenheim at the end of God of War 2018 and found no giants left alive.

The God of War: Ragnarok reveal trailer also confirms that Tyr is still alive, and will be a factor in Ragnarok. Also that Freya still remembers what Kratos had done to her and her promise to make him pay for it. For more information, please visit this news article.

God of War is releasing in 2022 for both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.