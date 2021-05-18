Grand Theft Auto V Arrives on Next-Gen Platforms November 11

Grand Theft Auto V, Rockstar’s main cash cow, has been around much longer than many can remember and is still going strong. I still remember picking it up on my Xbox 360 on day one, and I still find myself playing it from time to time. Given just how successful that game was, many would wonder if Rockstar is finally ready to unveil the sequel to such a great title. While it looks like we’ll have to hold onto that hope a bit longer, we at least now know when we can see the title improved for next-gen consoles. Announced in an official Rockstar Newswire blog post, GTA V will get an upgrade on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 11, bringing with it a whole host of enhancements.

The blog post, unfortunately, spares us a lot of the details, but it’s safe to assume that the game will graphically look better and hopefully have a few extra features in place. It won’t be anything too crazy, but you can imagine something similar to how the GTA V Xbox One/PlayStation 4 update went if you were around during that time.

For those wishing for some content sooner though, thankfully it seems that Rockstar will be delivering. In the blog post, the team teased a car update for later this Summer, centered around those who are fanatics of all things motor vehicles. The blog post went into detail further:

“In Los Santos, car culture is back on the streets in a big way, with new opportunities for fans of performance and customization upgrades to get together with like-minded gearheads to test and show off their rides free from interference from authorities and other troublemakers. The renewed interest is bringing a new underground car meet into the area, along with new additions to the local racing scene — and demand for stolen vehicles has never been higher.”

Are you excited for the next-gen edition of Grand Theft Auto V? Are you a car fanatic ready to gush over that big car-related update? Let us know!