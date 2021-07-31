Halo Infinite Campaign Details Leak From Technical Preview

As many are aware, Halo Infinite is currently in testing this weekend with many players across the world through its Technical Preview. As always with these types of first looks, this preview has been datamined, and with it, a massive amount of leaks have popped up. Joseph Staten, the Creative Director for Halo Infinite over at 343 Industries, tweeted “Hey folks, heads up: we unintentionally included a small number of #HaloInfinite campaign files in the tech preview build. Unfortunately, these files contain spoilers. Leaks like this are painful for the dev team and can ruin the campaign experience for everyone. So please, keep you eyes peeled for spoilers and don’t spread them if you see them.”

These types of leaks happen extremely often, and while unfortunate, there are ways to avoid them. The first would be concerning Twitter. Take to your profile, and head over to your privacy settings. From there, you can add in many Halo-related terms and mute them until Infinite releases, just to make sure no spoilers for this highly anticipated campaign drop on your timeline. Taking that a step further would be muting entire web pages and scanning results first, which is possible through extensions. For those who want that extra layer of protection against spoilers, this would be the way to go.

For those interested in how to install the Technical Preview, you can check out our guide here. Those not invited do not have to worry though, as 343 confirmed that more tests are on the way, and soon. We expect there to be a full-fledged beta sometime around late September or October. Halo Infinite is scheduled to launch this Holiday, with both the campaign and free-to-play multiplayer dropping at the same time. We cannot wait to see more of the game soon, whether it be new campaign footage or more multiplayer modes.