Halo Infinite Leaks: Game to Have a Photo Mode

As fans are getting more and more excited about the release of Master Chief’s newest adventure on Halo Infinite, new leaks regarding the game continue to surface. This time, leaker and dataminer HaloLeaks revealed, on his Twitter profile, what he claims to prove that Halo Infinite will feature a photo mode.

You can check out the post in which the dataminer shared his findings below, in which we get to see some of the possible features to be available in the possible mode, like the ability to choose filters, edit its position, add borders, and other features, among many others, courtesy of HaloLeaks’ Twitter profile:

The leaks were revealed before 342 Industries, the developers of the game, revealed that the new game will not feature a co-op campaign or a forge mode at launch.

In Halo Infinite, players will get to experience an adventure different from everything previously experienced in the franchise, as they will take on the role of John-117, the Master Chief, now as he explores the Halo ring and fights against an enemy, who, in the game’s description is described as ”the most ruthless foe he’s ever faced”, on the game’s official product page on the Microsoft Store.

The game will also feature the franchise’s already acclaimed multiplayer, now featuring new mechanics and improvements when compared to its version presented on 2015’s Halo 5 Guardians.

Halo Infinite is being developed by 343 Industries, which was also responsible for Halo 4, Halo 5, and the Halo: The Master Chief Collection, all of which can be played right now on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The game is set to be released at the end of the year, exclusively for Xbox One, Xbox Series S/S, and PCs.

- This article was updated on August 20th, 2021