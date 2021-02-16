Hawkeye Arrives in Marvel’s Avengers Next Month

Square-Enix’s and Crystal Dynamics’ Marvel’s Avengers is still alive and kicking, and next month Hawkeye will join the Avenger’s roster. Alongside the master archer will be the actual next-gen console upgrade for Marvel’s Avengers, so those of you out there still playing and who happen to have either a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X will have some graphical improvements and increased framerates to enjoy.

Hawkeye lands in Marvel’s Avengers March 18th in Operation: Hawkeye – Future Imperfect.

We’ve known Hawkeye was coming to Marvel’s Avengers for some time now, yet he missed his 2020 debut. We’ve been able to play around with his protégé, Kate Bishop, but it’s finally Hawkeye’s moment to shine. Following the story Operation from the Kate Bishop DLC, Hawkeye will find himself in Earth’s apocalyptic future while trying to stop Scientist Supreme Monica Rappaccini and AIM’s diabolical machinations. They’re not his only concern, because the villainous Maestro – a version of Hulk with Bruce Banner’s brains and the Hulk’s strengths and abilities, stands between Hawkeye and success. Hawkeye will arrive March 18th on all platforms, and like Kate Bishop and all future characters he will be free.

The next-gen update for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will also be free to existing owners of Marvel’s Avengers, and feature full cross-play between similar platforms (so PlayStation 4 fans can play with PlayStation 5 fans, and so forth). Per the press release from Square, the update will feature, “. . .higher framerates and enhanced visuals compared to current generation of consoles at up to 4K resolution on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and 1440p for Xbox Series S. The game utilizes the consoles’ built-in SSD for dramatically faster loading and streaming times and takes advantage of their graphics power and memory to deliver higher-resolution textures, farther draw distances for high-resolution models, improved heroics and armour destruction, and other enhancements that leverage the full might of these new consoles to make gamers truly feel like a Super Hero.”

Players can transfer their saves, so they don’t have to worry about starting over should they upgrade to the next-gen version of Marvel’s Avengers. If you’d like to know more about Operation: Hawkeye – Future Imperfect check out the War Table video below. Hawkeye and the next-gen update for Marvel’s Avengers both arrive March 18th.