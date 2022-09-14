How-to-Get-School-Gear-in-Splatoon-3

Splatoon 3 has been quick to praise its returning players with in-game rewards, but their perks don’t stop there. If you’ve been a fan of the Splatoon franchise for long enough, and you’ve gained an Amiibo collection over the years, then you can scan your figures into the newest installment in return for some classic Splatoon gear. Read on to discover how you can unlock one of the most popular Amiibo rewards, the School Gear.

How to Unlock the School Gear in Splatoon 3

There is only one method to unlocking the School Uniform in Splatoon 3: scanning the Amiibo figures for Inkling Girl from Splatoon and Splatoon 2. Both figures will reward the player with three pieces of gear when scanned but offer a different variation of the school uniform. So if you have your heart set on one variety, double check which rewards your Amiibo unlocks from the following list.

The Inkling Girl Amiibo from Splatoon will unlock the following gear:

School Hairclip

School Uniform

Base School Shoes

Whereas the Inkling Girl Amiibo from Splatoon 2 will unlock these items:

Squid Clip Ons

School Cardigan

Fringed Loafers

Regardless of which figure you have, you’ll still be able to receive some School Gear to wear in-game. Additionally, the Splatoon franchise is home to a number of collectible Amiibo figures, all of which return some pretty exclusive rewards. So if you have another figure, it’s worth scanning in to see which rewards you might be able to receive.

Scanning Amiibo figures into Splatoon 3 is an incredibly easy process, and any player can do so at any point during the game. The Amiibo box is located in the central lobby of Splatsville, essentially directly behind where the player spawns, so it’s worth checking it out if you have an Amiibo collection just waiting for their time to shine.

Splatoon 3 is now available on Nintendo Switch.