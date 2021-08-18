Humankind Achievements Revealed: 98 in Total

SEGA’s Humankind has just released as part of Xbox Game Pass for PC with an incredible 98 achievements at launch, worth 1000 Gamerscore in total. While games such as The Orange Box, and the indie title, Q, have launched with 99, and Plague Inc: Evolved launched with 100, 98 is still enough to make it one of the longest achievement lists for any 1000G game, and they’re all free to unlock with Xbox Game Pass.

96 of the Humankind achievements are worth 10G, while the other two are worth 20G. Now, the length of an achievement list does not necessarily correlate to the difficulty of its completion. Consider the achievement hunting favorite, Mr. Massagy: Mayo Edition with 86 achievements, which is among the easiest of completions, or Pinball FX2’s borderline impossible ten achievements. It’s hard to say how rough these achievements will be this early in the Humankind life cycle, though it gives off an incredibly grindy and tedious vibe. That being said, it would be quite the accomplishment to show off on your gamercard.

All Humankind Achievements

The full list of the 98 Humankind achievements is listed below. Their Gamerscore values are included in brackets:

Toe in the water (10G)

Play 10 turns.

Play 10 turns. Midas Touch (10G)

Amass more than 500k in money over several games.

Amass more than 500k in money over several games. Wonder-Full (10G)

Build every Cultural Wonder over several games.

Build every Cultural Wonder over several games. Culture Vulture (10G)

Obtain 3 Cultural Wonders through conquest.

Obtain 3 Cultural Wonders through conquest. Key Influencer (10G)

All Empire capitals are in your sphere of influence.

All Empire capitals are in your sphere of influence. Does Not Play Well With Others (10G)

Eliminate all other players.

Eliminate all other players. The Stars My Destination (10G)

Win a game by accumulating all Era Stars.

Win a game by accumulating all Era Stars. How the Mighty Have Fallen (10G)

Sign an Alliance with a player who was once your Liege.

Sign an Alliance with a player who was once your Liege. Polymath (10G)

Research every Technology in a single game.

Research every Technology in a single game. Check my Bling! (10G)

Gain access to all Strategic and Luxury Resources available on the map by any means.

Gain access to all Strategic and Luxury Resources available on the map by any means. Life of Luxury (10G)

Possess 5 Wondrous Luxury Resources.

Possess 5 Wondrous Luxury Resources. Everybody’s Friend (10G)

Be allied with 3 or more players simultaneously.

Be allied with 3 or more players simultaneously. Don’t Know Much About History (10G)

Destroy a Cultural Wonder.

Destroy a Cultural Wonder. Megalopolis (10G)

Possess a city that spans 20 territories.

Possess a city that spans 20 territories. Gigalopolis (10G)

Possess a city that spans 30 territories.

Possess a city that spans 30 territories. Collector (10G)

Collect 20 Curiosities over several games.

Collect 20 Curiosities over several games. Hoarder (10G)

Collect 50 Curiosities over several games.

Collect 50 Curiosities over several games. Obsessive (10G)

Collect 100 Curiosities over several games.

Collect 100 Curiosities over several games. Continental Shift (10G)

Possess cities on three continents.

Possess cities on three continents. Terminated (10G)

Win a game with the AI difficulty set to Humankind.

Win a game with the AI difficulty set to Humankind. Disconnected (10G)

Win a game with the AI difficulty set to Nation.

Win a game with the AI difficulty set to Nation. Unplugged (10G)

Win a game with the AI difficulty set to Metropolis.

Win a game with the AI difficulty set to Metropolis. Row, Row, Row Your Boat (10G)

Disembark on an uninhabited continent before the Early Modern Era.

Disembark on an uninhabited continent before the Early Modern Era. Behold! (10G)

Achieve twice the Fame of a surviving player at the game end.

Achieve twice the Fame of a surviving player at the game end. Sejong (10G)

Achieve 12 Aesthete Era Stars in a single game.

Achieve 12 Aesthete Era Stars in a single game. Victoria (10G)

Achieve 18 Aesthete Era Stars in a single game.

Achieve 18 Aesthete Era Stars in a single game. Antoine-Augustin (10G)

Achieve 12 Agrarian Era Stars in a single game.

Achieve 12 Agrarian Era Stars in a single game. Jawaharlal (10G)

Achieve 18 Agrarian Era Stars in a single game.

Achieve 18 Agrarian Era Stars in a single game. Hatchepsut (10G)

Achieve 12 Builder Era Stars in a single game.

Achieve 12 Builder Era Stars in a single game. Khufu (10G)

Achieve 18 Builder Era Stars in a single game.

Achieve 18 Builder Era Stars in a single game. Timur (10G)

Achieve 12 Expansionist Era Stars in a single game.

Achieve 12 Expansionist Era Stars in a single game. Genghis (10G)

Achieve 18 Expansionist Era Stars in a single game.

Achieve 18 Expansionist Era Stars in a single game. Moctezuma (10G)

Achieve 12 Militarist Era Stars in a single game.

Achieve 12 Militarist Era Stars in a single game. Napoléon (10G)

Achieve 18 Militarist Era Stars in a single game.

Achieve 18 Militarist Era Stars in a single game. Nikola (10G)

Achieve 12 Scientist Era Stars in a single game.

Achieve 12 Scientist Era Stars in a single game. Ada (10G)

Achieve 18 Scientist Era Stars in a single game.

Achieve 18 Scientist Era Stars in a single game. Flawless (10G)

Win a game against an Expert Persona.

Win a game against an Expert Persona. All the Things (10G)

Extract every Strategic Resource in a single game.

Extract every Strategic Resource in a single game. Extremist (10G)

Be at maximum or minimum values on all Ideology axes simultaneously.

Be at maximum or minimum values on all Ideology axes simultaneously. Pacesetter (10G)

Be the first to reach all six Eras in a single game.

Be the first to reach all six Eras in a single game. I’m a Lumberjack… (10G)

Cut down 30 Forests in a single game.

Cut down 30 Forests in a single game. Blasphemer (10G)

Destroy a Holy Site.

Destroy a Holy Site. Cartographer (10G)

Discover 5 Landmarks in a single game.

Discover 5 Landmarks in a single game. From Zero to Hero (10G)

Be first to reach a new Era after reaching the previous Era last.

Be first to reach a new Era after reaching the previous Era last. Trans-Siberian Lover (10G)

End a game with a train network that stretches across 10 Territories.

End a game with a train network that stretches across 10 Territories. Welcome to the Club (10G)

Assimilate 5 Independent Peoples.

Assimilate 5 Independent Peoples. Welcome to the Collective (10G)

Assimilate 10 Independent Peoples.

Assimilate 10 Independent Peoples. Welcome to the Borg (10G)

Assimilate 15 Independent Peoples.

Assimilate 15 Independent Peoples. Sí, Patrón (10G)

Reach a “Friendly” relationship with an Independent People.

Reach a “Friendly” relationship with an Independent People. Millionaires Club (10G)

Amass more than one million in money over several games.

Amass more than one million in money over several games. A Meeting of Minds (10G)

Play a game in multiplayer with at least one other human.

Play a game in multiplayer with at least one other human. Neanderthal (10G)

Lose all your armies during the Neolithic Era.

Lose all your armies during the Neolithic Era. Animal Lover (10G)

Advance from the Neolithic Era without hurting a single animal.

Advance from the Neolithic Era without hurting a single animal. They Know Not What They Ask (10G)

Win a game without accepting a Civics Backlash.

Win a game without accepting a Civics Backlash. In Sargon’s Footsteps (10G)

Finish a game without losing a battle.

Finish a game without losing a battle. Nuclear Power (10G)

Possess 5 Nuclear Weapons.

Possess 5 Nuclear Weapons. Deterrence Era (10G)

Possess 10 Nuclear Weapons.

Possess 10 Nuclear Weapons. M.A.D. (10G)

Possess 20 Nuclear Weapons.

Possess 20 Nuclear Weapons. Capital Punishment (10G)

Nuke a capital.

Nuke a capital. Falling Out (10G)

Nuke the capital of an Empire that was an ally at the turn beginning.

Nuke the capital of an Empire that was an ally at the turn beginning. Big Red Button Masher (10G)

Nuke at least one city in three players’ Empires in a single game.

Nuke at least one city in three players’ Empires in a single game. One True Faith (10G)

Lead a religion which 8 or more Empires follow.

Lead a religion which 8 or more Empires follow. Just Eat (10G)

Produce at least 500 Food per turn in a city.

Produce at least 500 Food per turn in a city. All You Can Eat Buffet (10G)

Produce at least 1000 Food per turn in a city.

Produce at least 1000 Food per turn in a city. Industrial Action (10G)

Produce at least 500 Industry per turn in a city.

Produce at least 500 Industry per turn in a city. Captain of Industry (10G)

Produce at least 1000 Industry per turn in a city.

Produce at least 1000 Industry per turn in a city. Money for Nothing (10G)

Produce at least 500 Money per turn in a city.

Produce at least 500 Money per turn in a city. Money, Money, Money (10G)

Produce at least 1000 Money per turn in a city.

Produce at least 1000 Money per turn in a city. Eureka! (10G)

Produce at least 500 Science per turn in a city.

Produce at least 500 Science per turn in a city. Nerdopolis (10G)

Produce at least 1000 Science per turn in a city.

Produce at least 1000 Science per turn in a city. The Six-Turns War (10G)

Win a war in less than 6 turns.

Win a war in less than 6 turns. Rewilder (10G)

Regrow 30 Forests in a single game.

Regrow 30 Forests in a single game. Talk to the Hand (10G)

Finish a game where you refused every received demand.

Finish a game where you refused every received demand. Swordpay (10G)

Hire 5 armies.

Hire 5 armies. Hard Rock Knife (10G)

Hire 10 armies.

Hire 10 armies. Price Cuts (10G)

Hire 20 armies.

Hire 20 armies. Seven Wonders of My World (10G)

Construct seven Cultural Wonders in a single game.

Construct seven Cultural Wonders in a single game. Jack of All Trades (10G)

Play with six different Affinities in a single game.

Play with six different Affinities in a single game. Omnist (10G)

Adopt three different State Religions in a single game.

Adopt three different State Religions in a single game. Ave Caesar! (10G)

Win 5 wars through your enemy’s surrender.

Win 5 wars through your enemy’s surrender. Crossroads of the World (10G)

Possess a Trade Route with at least 8 Empires.

Possess a Trade Route with at least 8 Empires. Material World (10G)

Gain trade access to all Strategic Resources in a game.

Gain trade access to all Strategic Resources in a game. Heroic Patience (10G)

Play 1000 turns.

Play 1000 turns. MVP (10G)

Achieve a 25 Unit killstreak with a single Unit.

Achieve a 25 Unit killstreak with a single Unit. One Man Army (10G)

Achieve a 50 Unit killstreak with a single Unit.

Achieve a 50 Unit killstreak with a single Unit. King of Kings (10G)

Be Liege of every player simultaneously.

Be Liege of every player simultaneously. Lord of the Flies (20G)

Win a game against 3 AI at Endless difficulty on the tiniest map.

Win a game against 3 AI at Endless difficulty on the tiniest map. There Can Be Only One (20G)

Win a game against 9 AI at Endless difficulty on the largest map.

Win a game against 9 AI at Endless difficulty on the largest map. Punching Up (10G)

Win a battle with less than half Combat Strength of your opponent.

Win a battle with less than half Combat Strength of your opponent. The Meek Shall Inherit the Earth (10G)

Win a game without declaring any wars.

Win a game without declaring any wars. Peacemonger (10G)

Win a game without constructing a single military Unit, Scouts aside.

Win a game without constructing a single military Unit, Scouts aside. Spartan (10G)

Win a game with a single city.

Win a game with a single city. Rave Culture (10G)

Win a game while keeping a Culture for four Eras.

Win a game while keeping a Culture for four Eras. An Endless Civilization (10G)

Win a game while keeping the same Culture through every Era.

Win a game while keeping the same Culture through every Era. The Land of Smiles (10G)

Win a game without Empire Stability falling into Unrest.

Win a game without Empire Stability falling into Unrest. Landstalker (10G)

Finish a game possessing at least half the territories.

Finish a game possessing at least half the territories. Unbend the Knee (10G)

Declare war on your Liege.

Declare war on your Liege. No Man Down (10G)

Win a war without losing any Units.

Humankind is available to play on PC.