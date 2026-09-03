“I would not have taken them back”: Trump gives blunt take on Harry and Meghan’s UK return

President Donald Trump recently shared his candid thoughts regarding the return of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the United Kingdom, and he certainly did not hold back. During a session with reporters in the Oval Office, the president made it clear that he is pleased to see the couple move back to Harry’s home country.

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As reported by The Telegraph, this development follows reports that the pair, along with their children, have relocated from California for an extended period, even reportedly enrolling their children in British schools. While the couple has settled into a non-royal property outside of London, they remain non-working members of the royal family, a status they have maintained since they stepped away from their official roles six years ago.

When asked for his reaction to the news of their return, the president was blunt. “I’m happy about it. I was not a fan,” he stated. He went on to explain that he believes the couple treated the royal family with a significant lack of respect.

He says they disrespected the Queen

According to the president, his perspective is shaped by his long-standing ties to the British monarchy. He noted that he had a very good relationship with the late Queen Elizabeth and has spent years getting to know King Charles.

President Trump is 'Happy' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Went Back to England.



"If I were the royal family I wouldn't have taken them back"



Do they count as deportations? pic.twitter.com/JzRkbhyGRy — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 2, 2026

Reflecting on the monarch, the president remarked, “He’s a great, great guy, and I thought [Harry and Meghan] treated the royal family with great disrespect.” The president’s criticism did not stop there, as he specifically addressed the behavior of the Duchess. “I didn’t like it. I didn’t like the way she acted. I thought she was terribly disrespectful to the Queen, to King Charles,” he told reporters.

He then offered a hypothetical scenario regarding how he might have handled the situation if he were in the position of the royal family. “And I don’t know, maybe I’m different; I wouldn’t have taken them back,” he added. “Frankly, if I were the royal family, I would not have taken them back.”

The president’s interest in royal dynamics has been a recurring theme, as reported by People. During an April state visit by King Charles and Queen Camilla to the United States, the president reportedly engaged in a private conversation with royal biographer Robert Hardman.

When the topic of the rift between Prince Harry and Prince William came up, the president reportedly seemed to suggest the situation was unlikely to resolve. He reflected on the possibility of a reconciliation, stating, “Too many things, I guess.” He also appeared to place the blame on the Duchess, remarking, “That wife of his. Boy, what she’s done to that guy… I guess she got blocked out by William’s wife.”

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