Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Image by RAFAEL QUATY on Pexels.
Category:
News
Social Media

A man filming on his boat in North Carolina asked ‘y’all wanna see something scary,’ then panned his camera toward a decrepit school bus in the woods

Image of Saqib Soomro
Saqib Soomro
|

Published: Sep 3, 2026 09:30 am

A TikTok video showing an abandoned school bus tucked into the woods along a North Carolina lake has drawn widespread attention online. As detailed by Brobible, the clip was posted by a user going by the handle @chandlertoddfishing, who filmed the discovery while out on his boat.

Recommended Videos

In the video, the user, identified as Chandler Todd, asks, “Y’all wanna see something scary?” before panning his camera across the lake and into the surrounding woodland. He then focuses on the decrepit bus sitting among the trees, noting that it was found in the “middle of the woods, out here in the middle of nowhere.”

The video has been viewed more than 857,900 times since it was posted, and the comment section quickly filled with reactions. One viewer warned that the bus likely “wont be there anymore” if Todd returned, while another jokingly referred to it as a “ghost bus.”

The commenters connected the footage to a decades-old kidnapping case

Several commenters referenced horror movie tropes in response to the footage, with one person urging Todd to leave the area. The conversation then shifted toward true crime history, as some viewers speculated the bus could be connected to the 1976 Chowchilla kidnapping, a case that involved a school bus found empty in a ditch in Chowchilla, California, with the driver and 26 children reported missing at the time.

According to accounts of the Chowchilla case, the victims were abducted by three masked men, held at gunpoint, and driven roughly 11 hours to an abandoned rock quarry, where they were held in a buried trailer before the driver and children managed to escape. The North Carolina discovery has drawn comparisons to that case largely due to the visual similarity between the two abandoned buses, though the two locations sit on opposite coasts of the country, an unrelated news cycle that has also included a Texas dorm room dispute trending separately online.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify further details about the origin of the North Carolina bus, as the discovery originates solely from a TikTok video. The clip’s popularity has also coincided with unrelated attention toward a Florida server’s viral tip dispute that was separately trending on social media this week.

The origin and history of the North Carolina bus remain unconfirmed as of publication.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content
Author
Image of Saqib Soomro
Saqib Soomro
Politics & Culture Writer
Saqib Soomro is a writer covering politics, entertainment, and internet culture. He spends most of his time following trending stories, online discourse, and the moments that take over social media. He is an LLB student at the University of London. When he’s not writing, he’s usually gaming, watching anime, or digging through law cases.
twitter