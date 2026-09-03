A man filming on his boat in North Carolina asked ‘y’all wanna see something scary,’ then panned his camera toward a decrepit school bus in the woods

A TikTok video showing an abandoned school bus tucked into the woods along a North Carolina lake has drawn widespread attention online. As detailed by Brobible, the clip was posted by a user going by the handle @chandlertoddfishing, who filmed the discovery while out on his boat.

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In the video, the user, identified as Chandler Todd, asks, “Y’all wanna see something scary?” before panning his camera across the lake and into the surrounding woodland. He then focuses on the decrepit bus sitting among the trees, noting that it was found in the “middle of the woods, out here in the middle of nowhere.”

The video has been viewed more than 857,900 times since it was posted, and the comment section quickly filled with reactions. One viewer warned that the bus likely “wont be there anymore” if Todd returned, while another jokingly referred to it as a “ghost bus.”

Several commenters referenced horror movie tropes in response to the footage, with one person urging Todd to leave the area. The conversation then shifted toward true crime history, as some viewers speculated the bus could be connected to the 1976 Chowchilla kidnapping, a case that involved a school bus found empty in a ditch in Chowchilla, California, with the driver and 26 children reported missing at the time.

According to accounts of the Chowchilla case, the victims were abducted by three masked men, held at gunpoint, and driven roughly 11 hours to an abandoned rock quarry, where they were held in a buried trailer before the driver and children managed to escape. The North Carolina discovery has drawn comparisons to that case largely due to the visual similarity between the two abandoned buses, though the two locations sit on opposite coasts of the country, an unrelated news cycle that has also included a Texas dorm room dispute trending separately online.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify further details about the origin of the North Carolina bus, as the discovery originates solely from a TikTok video. The clip’s popularity has also coincided with unrelated attention toward a Florida server’s viral tip dispute that was separately trending on social media this week.

The origin and history of the North Carolina bus remain unconfirmed as of publication.

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