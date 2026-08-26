A woman says that she’s “done” supporting President Donald Trump. As reported by The Nerd Stash, she voted for Donald Trump, but now she has removed his flag, thinking that she was “scammed.” The video gained significant traction on social media, and people seemed divided on her removing the flag despite voting.

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In the video shared by @cb_711 on TikTok, a red “President Donald Trump 2024” flag is placed on the woman’s house. She then stands on a chair to reach the height of the Trump flag, holds a corner, and begins to remove it from the wall. The woman tears the flag from the wall, rolls it, throws it on the floor, and then says something that isn’t quite audible in the video.

During this, the person recording asks her about her action: “What are you doing?” She asks, and then the woman replies, “Getting rid of it. I’m done.” The voice from behind the camera then asks, “What do you mean, you’re done? You getting rid. You’re done with him? Wow. You’re done with him?” These questions appear to continue as the woman tears the Donald Trump flag and gets down from the chair.

The woman thinks she was “scammed”

There is no sign of the woman ranting in her video; she can only be seen tearing the flag as the person behind the camera asks her why she is doing it. However, in the caption, she claimed she was “scammed,” writing, “We been scammed.” Her video gained significant traction on TikTok, garnering 2 million views, with several people sharing their opinions on the Donald Trump flag concern.

Some seemed enthusiastic towards removing the flag, as one wrote, “Its so satisfying seeing all the Trump flags slowly start to come down.” Another wrote, “Better late than never, always happy to see people change for the better.” Others didn’t sound pleased, claiming that it’s too “late” for the woman to remove the flag. One person wrote, “It’s too late for you now..” Similarly, another user asked, “Now ur done ? Now ?”

One seemed interested in hearing what made her come up with the decision, writing, “Taking a flag down doesn’t mean you’re done with him. Let’s hear why, in full detail.” This seemed to be the audience’s feedback. The woman wrote an update in her caption, “Update: I want to do a PART 2 to respond to all of your angry & hate filled comments!! Thats not the way to feel kids.” However, she hasn’t shared the follow-up video addressing the criticism yet.

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