Is Elden Ring a Prequel? New Fan Theory Connects Game to Dark Souls and Bloodborne

Is Elden Ring a prequel to other From Software titles? This is a question that many fans of the From Software games have been having on their minds for a while now, and some players are giving some thought to the idea. Maybe they are right after all.

Elden Ring was released on February 25th, and since then, the From Software title has gathered a huge following and currently has over 200 thousand players on its servers. This number was even higher on the first days of the release getting close to a million. The adventure game from the Dark Souls creators managed to engage players’ curiosity and need for a challenge in this rather difficult and mysterious title. Since its release, hundreds of guides, news, and discussions have been made about the title, and many players are still looking to learn more about the fantastic game.

Recently, a post on the official Elden Ring subreddit shared a common idea that has been on every players’ mind for a while now. The post presents the idea that Elden Ring could be a prequel to the rest of the fairly similar From Software titles. This would put Elden Ring as the origin of the Demon Souls, Dark Souls, and Bloodborne franchises. A lot of players agree with this “theory” and many of them even claim similarities between the three endings players can get in Elden Ring with the intro sequences of each title.

A lot of players are even linking one of Elden Ring‘s endings with Sekiro, another From Software game. Most players agree that there are many coincidences between all these titles and that maybe these are all connected. A lot of players have been sharing their theories based on their knowledge and experience from the other titles.

All in all, this post is bringing the Elden Ring community together, which is something good when it comes to discussing in-game lore and how it all could be linked. Some weeks ago, a lot of players were discussing the sudden changes to the game, and before that, they were discussing how useless one of the game’s items was. This post could make a lot of players want to go back and play the other titles, something that is good for the developers and their franchises. The level of commitment and joy many players get from these titles is remarkable, and these theories could add to their enjoyment and fun.

Elden Ring is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.